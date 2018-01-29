Green Party launches investigation into bullying allegations against Elizabeth May
Green Party leader Elizabeth May speaks with reporters before question period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 1:45PM EST
The federal Green Party has launched a formal investigation into allegations against leader Elizabeth May after she was accused of bullying by former employees.
May asked the party to launch a third-party investigation into claims by three former staffers that she yelled at them and put them down in front of colleagues, according to a statement on the party’s website.
The allegations were first reported by The Toronto Star on Jan. 27.
