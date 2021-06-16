OTTAWA -- Green Party Leader Annamie Paul has survived an emergency meeting of the party’s governing body, which could have triggered a complex process for her eventual removal from the post.

The party’s Federal Council, comprised of individuals elected by members to ensure the party follows “Green values,” held an emergency meeting Tuesday evening that lasted more than three and a half hours but did not end in a vote that could have led to a declaration of no confidence in Paul’s leadership.

The council would like to see Paul instead support the Green caucus and publicly repudiate and separate herself from a former senior adviser who took to social media to criticize Green MPs for their stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Last week, former Green MP Jenica Atwin crossed the floor to join the Liberal caucus, citing “irreconcilable” differences in opinion with Paul about the Middle East conflict and the aftermath of the internal party dispute.

Atwin had tweeted out a pro-Palestinian position on the issue, while Paul had encouraged peaceful dialogue between both sides. On Monday, Atwin struck a different tone, tweeting "Palestinians are suffering. Israelis are also suffering as well as their loved ones in Canada and around the world. No one wins with war. I regret if my choice of words caused harm to those who are suffering."

Paul on Tuesday underscored that she has never had a conversation with Atwin about the conflict.

“I want to make it extremely clear that Ms. Atwin and I have never had a conversation about Israel and Palestine, one-on-one, ever. I had never while she was an MP for our party ever asked Ms. Atwin to rein in her comments. I have never sanctioned her in any way for her comments,” she said.

“I believe that this a completely manufactured reason for leaving.”

She also placed blame on the Liberal Party for targeting her success by poaching Atwin, stating that above all else, the past week has shown her that her Liberal opponents are willing to do what it takes to win a majority in the next election.

“They are cynical. They are aggressive in pursuit of their majority in the next election,” she said. “They’re willing to sow division, they’re willing to encourage people to turn against their beliefs and they will stop at almost nothing, even if it means suppressing the views of their newest member, even if it means going after the first Black and Jewish woman to be elected to this role.”

