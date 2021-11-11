OTTAWA -- The Governor General, prime minister, and other Canadian leaders issued statements Thursday recognizing the courage of the women and men who served and continue to serve the country.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, who is attending Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial alongside other dignitaries, said the day is a moment for reflection.

“It is important to learn about the stories of soldiers, past and present. Though some stories may be hard to hear, it is our responsibility to bear witness. Our hope is that by recalling past sacrifices, we can look to a peaceful future. It is up to all of us. It is in our hands. It is our duty to keep the memory alive,” she wrote in a statement published Thursday.

Ottawa’s ceremony returns to some semblance of normality this year after being adjusted to reflect COVID-19 public health guidelines in 2020. Veterans and spectators have been invited to line the streets.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are also participating, as are the ministers of defence and veterans affairs.

“We pause to remember their brave sacrifices, and acknowledge a debt we can never repay. We pay tribute to those who have lost their lives, and those who have been physically or mentally scarred by their service, as well as their family members and loved ones,” reads a statement from Trudeau.

More than 2.3 million Canadians have served in uniform since Confederation.

“Thanks to their selflessness, dedication, and bravery, members of our military and police have been defending freedom, peace, and democracy – the values that we cherish deeply within our hearts,” Trudeau said.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, a veteran himself, also issued a statement.

“Our veterans and those serving today represent the very best of what it means to be Canadian. Their selflessness and courage serve as an inspiration to all of us,” he said.

“To show your gratitude, wear a poppy, attend your local cenotaph ceremony, and take a moment of silence to reflect and remember that our country’s freedoms came at a great cost.”

Thursday marks the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Legion’s poppy campaign in Canada.

In his own statement, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh both recognized the day and criticized the federal government for what he called inaction to meet veterans' needs.

“We need to make sure Canada’s veterans and their families are well supported. For too long, the government has not met the needs of veterans and it shows in the rise of homelessness and mental health challenges among those who have served their country. Veterans deserve more than empty promises,” he said.

More details to come...