Governor General, entourage amass $100K in-flight catering bill during trip to Middle East
Governor General Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24.
According to an order paper question put forth by Conservative MP Michael Barrett, Simon and her 29 guests, who travelled to London, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and back, spent $93,117.89 on board the government’s CC-150 Polaris aircraft.
During the trip, Simon was a guest of honour at Expo 2020 in Dubai. She was also slated to tour Camp Canada at the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and meet with members of the Canadian Armed Forces at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
Barrett’s submission required the government to hand over various details of flights aboard the CC-150 Polaris – including volume of fuel used and amount of money spent on fuel – between Dec. 1, 2021 and April 26, 2022.
“We always want transparency from the government on what their costs are for international travel, particularly at a time when Canadians have been unable to travel and are experiencing a cost of living crisis,” he told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Tuesday.
The cost of fuel for the trip came in at $248,127.02.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and 58 others amassed $57,401.56 in catering costs while travelling to London, Riga, Berlin, Warsaw, and back between March 5 and March 11. Their fuel bill was $195,265.47.
During another trip to Europe, Trudeau and 47 others racked up a $46,018.07 catering bill with $114,255.83 spent on fuel.
Rideau Hall's director of communications Natalie Babin Dufresne provided a statement to CTV News regarding the catering costs during Simon’s trip to the Middle East.
“The Governor General undertakes official and state visits abroad on request by the Prime Minister, and in support of Canada’s international diplomatic objectives. The Canadian Armed Forces are responsible for providing transportation during these visits and as such are responsible for all decisions relating to catering on these flights,” the emailed response reads.
Barrett said while he understands the important work heads of state conduct overseas, it’s also necessary to consider the “level of luxury” they’re enjoying.
“They weren’t on the plane the whole time, we don’t know what their costs were at destination. We’re talking about just what they were consuming in-flight,” he said. “For many Canadians [the amount] exceeds their household income per year and they spent it on a single trip.”
What is Bill C-21? A look at the proposed firearm legislation and its implications
What does Bill C-21 propose to do? From a handgun 'freeze' to 'red' and 'yellow' flag laws, CTVNews.ca explores the federal government's proposed firearm legislation.
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, doing media interviews, and participating in debates, each contender has been releasing details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
