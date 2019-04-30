The federal government will make an announcement on Wednesday to help the country’s canola farmers who’ve been caught in the middle of a dispute with China, sources tell CTV News.

Sources say the announcement will help farmers access funding to cover existing issues they might have.

The Chinese government blocked Canadian shipments of canola at the beginning of March in what is believed to be a response to the arrest of senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in December.

The Chinese government has said the shipments did not meet their standards of quality, but the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has inspected the shipments twice and did not find any impurities.

Chinese buyers represent roughly 40 per cent of Canada’s canola industry, where it’s primarily used for cooking.

To make up for this loss, Canada has been looking for other Asian customers and is pushing China to allow a Canadian delegation to verify their complaints, which has so far been denied.

With files CTV News’ Mackenzie Grey and The Canadian Press