Government says Vrooman leaving as chair of Canada Infrastructure Bank

    OTTAWA -

    Tamara Vrooman is leaving her role as chair of the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

    Federal Infrastructure Minister Sean Fraser says Vrooman's departure after three years in the job takes effect tomorrow.

    Jane Bird, a member of the CIB board of directors, has been named interim chair until a permanent one is appointed.

    Vrooman became chair of the Canada Infrastructure Bank in January 2021.

    She is chief executive of the Vancouver Airport Authority.

    Fraser thanked Vrooman for her work on the board and wished her the best as she continues her role at the Vancouver airport.

