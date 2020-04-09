OTTAWA -- The government has renegotiated its arms deal with Saudi Arabia amid the COVID-19 pandemic and will now allow for controlled goods, including military equipment, to be shipped to the region.

The goods will have to pass a case-by-case permit application review conducted by officials from Global Affairs Canada. Light-armoured vehicles (LAVs), for which the Canadian government had signed a $14-billion contract in 2014 to ultimately sell to Saudi Arabia, are among the controlled goods which will now be open for export permit approval.

As part of the renegotiated deal, the government was also freed up to provide details on the LAV contract it had brokered with Saudi Arabia. Had Canada cancelled the contract, as human rights groups and some NDP politicians were calling on the government to do, Canada could have been on the hook for the entire $14 billion.

"Following the conclusion of the review of export permits to Saudi Arabia conducted by officials from Global Affairs Canada—including those related to this contract—we have now begun reviewing permit applications on a case-by-case basis," read the statement from Global Affairs Canada, released Thursday afternoon.

The news was released on the same day the government unveiled its federal modelling data on the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Canadian population.

The government said they would ensure their exports adhere to best practices for arms exports in accordance with the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty, of which Canada is a state party.

Still, critics have been vocal against Canada providing military equipment to the region throughout the lifespan of the deal, which was first signed about six years ago. They point to human rights concerns in the region, noting that Canada could be providing Saudi Arabia with the very military equipment the Kingdom uses to crack down against its own citizens.

However, in the statement released on Thursday, Global Affairs Canada insisted they would not export goods that could be used to violate human rights.

"Under our law, Canadian goods cannot be exported where there is a substantial risk that they would be used to commit or to facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law, international human rights law or serious acts of gender-based violence," the release reads.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had told CTV News in December, 2018 that he was looking for a way out of the deal.

"We are engaged with the export permits to try and see if there is a way of no longer exporting these vehicles to Saudi Arabia," Trudeau said.

However, with Thursday's release, the government has been freed up to export controlled goods like the LAVs — and they say there are stiff financial penalties linked with the contract.

"This would have put the jobs of thousands of Canadians at risk, not only in Southwestern Ontario but also across the entire defence industry supply chain, which includes hundreds of small and medium enterprises," the release read.

"We need to ensure that we are always ready to strengthen available tools to conduct proper due diligence on all exports."