Government lacked sufficient evidence to invoke Emergencies Act, group tells court

OTTAWA -

A lawyer for an organization that defends constitutional rights tells a judge it was unreasonable for the federal government to determine protests and blockades across Canada last year were threats to national security.

Sujit Choudhry, counsel for the Canadian Constitution Foundation, says the Liberal government had insufficient evidence to reach that conclusion in mid-February 2022.

Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley is hearing concerns today about the government's use of the Emergencies Act to quell protests that paralyzed downtown Ottawa and blocked key border points.

On Monday, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association said the government did not clearly spell out proper legal justification for its use of the emergency measures.

The government contends the extraordinary steps taken to deal with the emergency situation were targeted, proportional, time limited and compliant with the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The hearing is slated to continue this afternoon and conclude on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2023