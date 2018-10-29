OTTAWA – The federal government has introduced its plan for establishing pay equity in federally regulated sectors.

As part of newly-tabled second budget implementation bill—which puts in place further and yet-unfulfilled aspects of the February 2018 federal budget—the government has brought forward its long-awaited plan to see men and women paid equally.

Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Minister Patty Hajdu is set to speak to the details of the legislation later today.

The Liberals’ pay equity promise was aimed at closing the wage gap for the nearly 1.2 million workers in sectors that the federal government oversees, such as the public service, banks, telecommunications, and transport industries.

In 2017, in Canada, women made 88.5 cents for every $1 a man earned.

As part of the 2018 budget the government said the new regime would “include strong oversight and enforcement, require regular maintenance, and take an innovative approach to ensure that on average, women and men receive the same pay for work of equal value.”

More to come.