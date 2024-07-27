Government chatbots? It’s one possibility under Ottawa’s new AI strategy
Delayed air passengers, disgruntled phone customers and even hungry people craving a slice of pizza increasingly find their pleas to private companies being answered by artificial intelligence.
Soon Canadians who need to reach out to the federal government could also find themselves talking to an employee who's been helped by non-human assistants.
Ottawa is working on a strategy to use more AI in the federal public service, and while it's too soon to say exactly what that could look like, chatbots are one likely possibility.
Stephen Burt, the government's chief data officer, said private-sector call centres are using generative AI chatbots to navigate internal data and help employees find better answers faster when customers call in.
"I can imagine a number of similar applications in the Canadian government context for services we offer to clients, from EI and Old Age Security through to immigration processes," he said in an interview.
Civil servants could also use AI to sort through massive piles of government data, he said. In the Treasury Board of Canada alone, employees are responsible for government finances, hiring and technology used by the public service.
"There's a lot of documents with a lot of words on a lot of pages of paper. It's difficult even for folks inside government to understand in any given situation what is most applicable," he said.
The federal government will be crafting the AI strategy over the coming months, with the goal of launching it next March. The plan is to encourage departments to experiment openly, so that "they can see what's working and what's not."
"We can't do everything at once and it's not clear to me yet what are going to be the (best-use) cases," Burt said.
When it comes to what won't be allowed, he said it’s too soon to talk about red lines, though there are "absolutely going to be areas where we need to be more careful."
Generative AI applications can produce text and images based on vast amounts of data fed into them.
The federal public service has already started tinkering with AI. Joanna Redden, an associate professor at Western University, compiled a database documenting hundreds of government uses of AI in Canada.
It contains a wide range of uses, from predicting the outcome of tax cases and sorting through temporary visa applications to tracking invasive plants and detecting whales from overhead images.
In the European Union, AI legislation bans certain uses, she said, including untargeted scraping of images for facial recognition, the use of emotion recognition systems in workplaces and schools, social scoring, and some types of predictive policing.
At an introductory event for the strategy in May, Treasury Board President Anita Anand said generative AI "isn’t generally going to be used" when it comes to confidential matters, like information available only to cabinet ministers behind closed doors.
According to University of Ottawa law professor Teresa Scassa, the privacy legislation covering government activities needs to be brought up to date.
The federal Privacy Act "really hasn't been adapted to an information society, or let alone the AI context," she said.
There could also be issues around use of generative AI and the risk that it could ingest personal or confidential information.
"Somebody might just decide to start answering emails using gen AI, and how do you deal with that? And what kind of information is going into the system and who's checking it?"
Scassa also questioned whether there would be any recourse if a government chatbot gives someone wrong information.
As Canada’s largest employer, the federal government should be looking into incorporating artificial intelligence, said Concordia University associate professor Fenwick McKelvey.
McKelvey suggested the government could use chatbots to "help users understand and navigate their complex offerings," as well as to make sure government documents are accessible and more legible.
One example would be filling out complicated tax forms.
Redden had to piece together her database of government AI through news reports, documents tabled in Parliament and access-to-information requests.
Redden has argued that the government should be keeping better track of its own uses of AI and be transparent about its use, but Ottawa appears unlikely to change its approach under the new AI strategy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024.
Canada
Colin Tweedie sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for hit-and-run death of Cape Breton girl
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
Winnipeg senior's account overdrawn for $146,000 water bill
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
Beloved Fredericton stone beaver statues getting second life with conservation
A team in Fredericton, N.B. is using toothbrushes, scalpels and steamers to spray, pick, massage and brush a 1,300 kilogram limestone sculpture of two beavers that has sat in the heart of the city for more than six decades.
Turpel-Lafond won't sue CBC over Cree heritage report that took 'heavy toll': lawyer
The lawyer for a former judge whose claims to be Cree were questioned in a CBC investigation says his client is not considering legal action against the broadcaster after the Law Society of British Columbia this week backed her claims of Indigenous heritage.
Health Canada warns of instruction error in naloxone take-home kits
Health Canada is warning some take-home naloxone kits come with bad instructions that should be ignored in favour of the correct guidance.
Some residents won't leave B.C. community despite wildfire evacuation orders
It's been a calmer 24 hours on the wildfire front in B.C., but hundreds of properties remain under evacuation orders in the Central Kootenay region as anxious residents hope for the best.
World
Harris freshens up her message on the economy as Trump and Republicans go after her on inflation
All of the sudden it's Kamala Harris' economy — a major opportunity as well as a possible risk for the likely Democratic presidential nominee.
-
FBI says Trump was indeed struck by bullet during assassination attempt
Nearly two weeks after Donald Trump's near assassination, the FBI confirmed Friday that it was indeed a bullet that struck the former president's ear, moving to clear up conflicting accounts about what caused the former president's injuries after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally.
Powerful cartel leader 'El Mayo' Zambada was lured onto airplane before arrest in U.S., AP source says
A powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who eluded authorities for decades was duped into flying into the U.S., where he was arrested alongside a son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, according to a U.S. law enforcement official familiar with the matter.
A tanker plane crash has killed a firefighting pilot in Oregon as Western wildfires spread
A tanker plane that disappeared in eastern Oregon while fighting one of the many wildfires spreading across several Western states has been found, and the pilot on board is dead, authorities said Friday.
French train networks partially restored after line sabotage ahead of Olympics
French railway company SNCF said Saturday it has made progress in partially restoring high-speed train services after acts of sabotage disrupted three major lines ahead of Friday night's Olympic Games opening ceremony on the Seine River.
'We cannot remain silent about what we saw.' U.S. doctors who volunteered in Gaza demand ceasefire in letter to White House
A group of 45 American physicians and nurses who volunteered in hospitals across Gaza are sharing their experiences and demanding an immediate ceasefire and arms embargo.
Politics
'Catastrophic' situation 'cannot continue': Open letter from Trudeau, other PMs calling for Gaza ceasefire
Prime ministers of Canada, New Zealand and Australia released a letter renewing calls for an “urgent ceasefire” in Gaza on Friday morning.
Federal government posts $3.9B deficit in April, May
The result for the April-to-May period compared to a $1.5 billion surplus for the same stretch last year.
Health
Health Canada warns of instruction error in naloxone take-home kits
Health Canada is warning some take-home naloxone kits come with bad instructions that should be ignored in favour of the correct guidance.
B.C.'s top doctor ends four-year COVID-19 public health emergency
After four years of mask mandates, gathering restrictions, vaccinations and hospitalizations, British Columbia’s provincial health officer has ended the province's public-health emergency for COVID-19.
When Barbie learned what a gynecologist was, so did many other people, according to new study
A new study published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open has found that the ending in the 2023 blockbuster film 'Barbie' had an influence on online search interest in terms around gynecology, the branch of medicine that deals with women’s reproductive health.
Sci-Tech
U.S. Justice Department says TikTok collected US user views on issues like abortion and gun control
In a fresh broadside against one of the world's most popular technology companies, the U.S. Justice Department late Friday accused TikTok of harnessing the capability to gather bulk information on users based on views on divisive social issues like gun control, abortion and religion.
NASA says no return date yet for astronauts and Boeing capsule at space station
Already more than a month late getting back, two NASA astronauts will remain at the International Space Station until engineers finish working on problems plaguing their Boeing capsule, officials said Thursday.
SpaceX cleared to launch Falcon 9 rocket after rare failure
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is ready to return to flight after suffering a mission-ending failure during a routine journey earlier this month.
Entertainment
Celine Dion delivers stirring comeback performance at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
Taylor Swift's museum era is on full display at London's V&A
Taylor Swift fans who missed her world tour or those who can’t get enough of her can catch her at the museum this summer.
Irish museum pulls Sinead O'Connor waxwork after just one day due to backlash
An Irish museum will withdraw a waxwork of singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor just one day after installing it, following a backlash from her family and the public, it told CNN in a statement on Friday.
Business
Lululemon pauses sales of Breezethrough after consumers say line is 'unflattering'
Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it is pausing sales of one of its new product lines that have generated complaints from consumers.
U.S. union and Apple reach tentative labour agreement
Unionized Apple retail employees in the U.S. reached a tentative agreement with the tech giant on Friday over improvement in work-life balance, pay raises and job security.
Lifestyle
How to support adult children, grandchildren financially amid high cost-of-living
Ontario seniors are facing a cash crunch as they continue to support their kids and grandchildren at the expense of their own well-being.
She couldn't stop thinking about the guy she met at the Athens Olympics. Then a message from him changed her life
Omaira Gill grew up counting down the days to each Olympic Games. She wasn’t especially sporty, so she ruled out the prospect of competing pretty early on. But she still harboured Olympic dreams – even just spectating would do.
Japanese restaurants say they’re not charging tourists more – they’re just charging locals less
Japan has never been a destination known for hiking up prices for foreigners. But overtourism – fuelled by a combination of pent-up post-COVID demands and the weak local currency – has recently prompted restaurants in the country to consider the merits of differential pricing.
Sports
Olympics organizers confident triathlon will go ahead despite rain impact on Seine
Paris 2024 organizers are confident the triathlon events will take place as scheduled on Tuesday even though recent rainfall might lead to Sunday's swimming training session being cancelled due to concerns over the water quality in the Seine.
Olympics opening ceremony moments: Céline Dion, Lady Gaga, curious torchbearer and French musicians
The Paris Olympics' opening ceremony got underway after a rough start to the Summer Games on Friday, with rainy skies over the Seine and suspected acts of sabotage targeting France’s flagship high-speed rail network.
Connor McDavid getting married this weekend. Here's everything we know about the big day
McDavid and longtime girlfriend Lauren Kyle got engaged in Ontario last summer and are getting married there on Saturday.
Autos
Driver charged after flashing high beams at approaching police
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
Waterloo, Ont. woman out thousands after car totalled in hit-and-run
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
Issued a traffic ticket? The City of Toronto urges caution over third-party payment companies
Whether it's for parking, speeding or running a red light, no one likes being issued a traffic ticket, but it’s important to be careful how you pay them.
Local Spotlight
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
'There's mom and dad's house': New video appears to show destruction of Jasper neighbourhood
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
Sask. Second World War veteran, 103, receives France's highest national order
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
Former First Nations chief voices Disney's first Ojibwe language Star Wars movie
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
Ottawa Humane Society reunites Montreal family with cat missing for 8 years
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
'It looks scary, but they're harmless': Bees removed from Winnipeg street light
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
'Powerful symbol of the progress we have made': Land being returned to Manitoba Métis Federation
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Cape Breton moose hunting suspended for 3 years due to 'significant' drop in population
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
Vancouver
Some residents won't leave B.C. community despite wildfire evacuation orders
It's been a calmer 24 hours on the wildfire front in B.C., but hundreds of properties remain under evacuation orders in the Central Kootenay region as anxious residents hope for the best.
-
Ryan Reynolds brings Wrexham AFC to BC Place for Saturday match with Whitecaps
The Vancouver Whitecaps will be looking to rewrite the script when Hollywood A-lister and Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds brings Wrexham AFC, the Welsh football club he co-owns, to BC Place for a friendly match on Saturday.
-
Metro Vancouver moving forward with wastewater project audit, international travel ban
Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley has only been chair of the Metro Vancouver Board for a few weeks, but he's already facing public pushback.
Toronto
Stabbing in Etobicoke sends 1 to hospital: police
One person has been sent to hospital, and another arrested, after a stabbing that happened in Etobicoke on Friday night.
-
-
Man wanted after allegedly attempting to grab child in east Toronto
Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.
Calgary
'We will rebuild': A look inside the wildfire devastation in Jasper
During a tour of the town with Mayor Richard Ireland, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and other dignitaries on Friday, the indiscriminate nature of the wildfires could be seen everywhere, with Jasper National Park's glorious mountain peaks overlooking the devastation.
-
-
Coughlin holds into CPKC Women’s Open lead; Canadian star Henderson derailed by closing bogeys
Lauren Coughlin held onto the lead Friday in the CPKC Women’s Open, while Canadian star Brooke Henderson was derailed by closing bogeys at windy and smoky Earl Grey Golf Club.
Ottawa
How to support adult children, grandchildren financially amid high cost-of-living
Ontario seniors are facing a cash crunch as they continue to support their kids and grandchildren at the expense of their own well-being.
-
TRAFFIC Hwy. 417 is closed until Monday for Preston Street bridge replacement. Here's what you need to know
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
-
Family farm near Christie Lake destroyed by Perth, Ont. tornado
A family in the community of Tay Valley is picking up the pieces of their barn after it was destroyed by Wednesday's tornado near Perth, Ont.
Montreal
-
Orlando City flattens CF Montreal 4-1 in Leagues Cup
CF Montreal surrendered three goals in the first half en route to a 4-1 setback to Orlando City Soccer Club in the group stage opener of the 2024 Leagues Cup on Friday.
-
Possible exposure to measles on flight from Montreal to Fredericton
A case of measles has been confirmed in New Brunswick, and a flight from Montreal to Fredericton has been identified as a possible source of exposure.
Edmonton
Fire crews take advantage of recent cool weather in battling Jasper wildfires
Cool and wet weather continued to help crews battling the wildfires in Jasper National Park.
-
-
Atlantic
-
Chief medical officer warns public of measles case in Moncton area
The New Brunswick Office of the Chief Medical Officer is warning about case of measles in the Moncton area in connection to a person who recently travelled internationally.
-
'It brings comfort and pride': Latin festival celebrates culture, 'exponential' growth in Halifax
Saturday marks the second year for LatinFax, a festival that celebrates Hispanic culture and identity in Halifax.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg senior's account overdrawn for $146,000 water bill
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
-
'I really love sports': Manitoba teen looking to take the next step in his sporting life
A Winnipeg teen hopes to push his sporting acumen to another level. Devin Guziak, 14, is a multi-sport athlete who plays hockey, football, and track and field.
-
Winnipeg Beach launches 'bylaw blitz' to tackle derelict properties
Winnipeg Beach is trying a new strategy to deal with vacant, derelict or unsightly buildings – it’s called a bylaw blitz.
Regina
Saskatchewan's crime rate top of Canada for 25th straight year: Stats Canada
Saskatchewan’s provincial crime rate ranked worst in the country for a 25th straight year in 2023, according to the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics.
-
Sask. man dead after collision involving truck and train
A 63-year-old man from Cowessess First Nation has died following a collision involving a truck and a train on Range Road 2060 in the RM of Elcapo.
-
Hot and dry week in Sask. leads to decline of crop conditions
A hot and dry week in Saskatchewan has led to the decline of crop conditions, especially in the southern and western parts of the province, according to the province’s latest crop report.
Kitchener
Push for more weir warning signs near dangerous drop in Grand River
The deaths of two women on the Grand River has some questioning the lack of warning signs near a dangerous drop in Kitchener.
-
Police seek tips in Cambridge armed robbery investigation
Police have shared the photo of a person they’re trying to identify as part of armed robbery investigation in Cambridge.
-
Thieves caught on camera breaking into Guelph cellphone repair store
"I don't feel safe here." That's how one business owner feels after someone smashed the glass at his store in downtown Guelph.
Saskatoon
-
How a Sask. city changed the way the Crime Severity Index is reported
A small city in Saskatchewan has helped affect big changes in the way Statistics Canada reports its annual Crime Severity Index (CSI) data.
-
Sask. appeal court says anti-trans group cannot join constitutional dispute over pronoun law
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
Northern Ontario
Fuel transport stopped on Hwy. 11 for speeding: OPP
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle and his employer are facing charges after police stopped the vehicle for speeding on Highway 11.
-
Alleged teenage sexual predator arrested in northern Ont.
A northern Ontario teen facing almost 20 serious charges in relation to alleged incidents that happened in Kapuskasing, Ont. over three years, police say.
-
Unsafe commercial vehicle stopped by police near Sudbury OPP station
A Sudbury commercial motor vehicle driver and their employer are facing multiple charges after provincial police stopped near the Sudbury OPP station.
London
OLYMPIC UPDATE: Maggie MacNeil advances in pool, skateboarding postponed due to rain
In the Pool Saturday morning, London’s Maggie MacNeil advanced to the semifinals (2:30 p.m. EST) of the 100m Women’s Butterfly later in the afternoon after finishing second in her heat, and seventh overall in the preliminary heats.
-
One person taken to hospital following overnight fire
The London Fire Department was on scene of an early morning fire around 3 a.m. Saturday at 1864 Dundas Street.
-
Teens arrested in connection to alleged assault: Police
Chatham-Kent police have arrested two teenagers following an incident in Blenheim on July 20.
Barrie
Midland man arrested in drug bust
A man was arrested after police seized cocaine, cash and a replica air pistol in a Midland residence.
-
Teen airlifted after car flipped upside down with 2 passengers inside
A 19-year-old driver was airlifted to a trauma center after a crash left one vehicle overturned with two passengers trapped inside.
-
Autism advocates concerned over Catholic board's budget for special needs students
Autism Ontario is raising concerns about a lack of support for special needs students at a Simcoe County school board this coming school year.
Windsor
-
Kingsville Pro Rodeo brings three days of competition and performances this weekend
It's the 20th running of the rodeo in the region.
-
Doctor identified in alleged newborn data snooping scandal
CTV News has learned the identity of the doctor under investigation for allegedly accessing the data of newborn babies without authorization: Dr. Omar Afandi.
Vancouver Island
-
Department of Fisheries untangles gear from humpback whale off B.C.'s coast
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it has successfully untangled fishing gear on a humpback whale off British Columbia's coast that was first spotted by a ferry passenger.
-
Vancouver Island wildfire expected to grow until rain, cooler temperatures arrive
Wildfire officials on Vancouver Island say an out-of-control wildfire burning west of Victoria is expected to grow in the coming days before rain and cooler temperatures can help firefighters gain an upper hand on the blaze.
Kelowna
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
Lethbridge
Taber corn, sugar beets on schedule despite wet spring, hot July
A southern Alberta staple is set to go on sale next week despite a wet spring and hot July.
-
Medicine Hat woman arrested by ALERT for 3rd time in a year
A Medicine Hat woman is facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.
-
Lethbridge sees Crime Severity Index score spike by nearly seven per cent
Statistics Canada has released its crime severity index scores for 2023 and for the first time in three years, Lethbridge saw its score go up.
Sault Ste. Marie
FedNor invests almost $300K in Wawa’s economic development
Wawa is one of three northern Ontario communities to receive government funding to help create and advance economic development, with the township receiving almost $300,000.
-
Driver caught speeding on Hwy. 69 near Sudbury, police say
A northern Ontario driver was travelling almost 40km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 near Greater Sudbury, police say.
-
Two Ont. hunters fined $9,750 for moose hunting scheme
Two Ontario men are facing $9,750 in fines after they tried to cover up that a bull moose was shot by mistake last October.
N.L.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.