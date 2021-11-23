OTTAWA -- Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, the first Indigenous person appointed to the position, centred the theme of reconciliation in the government's speech from the throne with an introduction she wrote herself.

In the speech, which she delivered at times in Inuktitut, Simon encouraged parliamentarians to learn about the lived realities in First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities.

Speaking in French, she also touched upon the revelations about unmarked graves at residential schools across Canada that "open deep wounds."

She says reconciliation is not a single act nor has an end date, but is instead "a lifelong journey of healing, respect and understanding."

Throne speeches are written by the Prime Minister's Office but governors general can add some lines of their own.

The speech says the government will speed up action in collaboration with Indigenous partners to address the national crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and LGBTQ people.

It says reconciliation requires a "whole-of-government" approach, breaking barriers and creative strategies for accelerating the work that needs to be done.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2021.

------

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.