Gov. Gen. Simon tests positive for COVID-19
Published Wednesday, February 9, 2022 4:55PM EST
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon arrives ahead of the Throne Speech in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced on Wednesday.
In a statement, Simon said that she is experiencing “mild symptoms” and will continue to self-isolate.
Rideau Hall announced Tuesday that Simon’s husband Whit Fraser has tested positive for COVID-19.
Both of them are fully vaccinated and boosted.
“As Whit and I are experiencing first-hand, we are not out of this pandemic yet, but we have made tremendous progress. We are both grateful for all those making a difference in our fight against this virus,” Simon said.