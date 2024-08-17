Politics

    • Gov. Gen. names broadcaster Charles Adler, hospital executive Tracy Muggli to Senate

    The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
    Veteran broadcaster Charles Adler and Saskatchewan hospital executive Tracy Muggli are Canada's latest independent senators.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointments Saturday.

    Adler came to Canada from Hungary as a refugee at a young age and spent more than 50 years as a radio host and journalist.

    A news release from the prime minister's office says Adler, who will represent Manitoba, used his platform to champion human rights and Canadian democracy during his long career.

    Muggli is described as a registered social worker, former provincial public servant in the health and social services sectors, and the current executive director of St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon.

    Both new senators were appointed by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon after being recommended by the independent advisory board for senate appointments that was created in 2016.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2024.

