Gov. Gen. names broadcaster Charles Adler, hospital executive Tracy Muggli to Senate
Veteran broadcaster Charles Adler and Saskatchewan hospital executive Tracy Muggli are Canada's latest independent senators.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointments Saturday.
Adler came to Canada from Hungary as a refugee at a young age and spent more than 50 years as a radio host and journalist.
A news release from the prime minister's office says Adler, who will represent Manitoba, used his platform to champion human rights and Canadian democracy during his long career.
Muggli is described as a registered social worker, former provincial public servant in the health and social services sectors, and the current executive director of St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon.
Both new senators were appointed by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon after being recommended by the independent advisory board for senate appointments that was created in 2016.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2024.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
DEVELOPING Tracking Ernesto: Eye of hurricane expands after making landfall as a category 1 storm
Hurricane Ernesto made landfall on the tiny British Atlantic territory of Bermuda early Saturday as residents hunkered down.
breaking Trees down, damage reported after possible tornado near Ayr, Ont.
Tornado watches remain in effect across parts of Ontario.
Parts of sagging Toronto building demolished, remaining structure under investigation: city
Parts of a building near Toronto’s busy Kensington Market, which was at risk of collapsing on Friday, have been demolished as the city works to determine whether the remaining structure is safe.
He stumbled onto a large tusk in a Mississippi creek. It turned out to be a first-of-its-kind discovery
A fossil hunter was scouring a Mississippi creek for remnants of the past when he came across the discovery of a lifetime — a tusk from an ice age Columbian mammoth.
Disney has a price problem. It has ambitious plans to fix that
Disney recently announced a huge slate of projects for parks and cruises in front of 12,000 of its most loyal fans, who will almost certainly return to Disney's theme parks to experience those new offerings, no matter what it costs.
B.C. man who said he was 'joking around' when he fatally shot girlfriend sentenced to 4 years
A man who told police he was "joking around" with his girlfriend when he fatally shot her in the head has been sentenced to four years in prison for manslaughter with an additional six months for possessing a rifle without a licence.
Carlos Alcaraz apologizes for smashing and breaking racket in 'worst match' of his career
As Carlos Alcaraz slipped to a shock defeat against Gael Monfils in the second round of the Cincinnati Open, he became so frustrated that he smashed his racket against the court several times, bending the frame out of shape while the crowd looked on stunned.
What do marijuana, the death penalty and fracking have in common? Kamala Harris shifted positions on them
Politicians often recalibrate in the face of shifting public opinions and circumstances. Across two decades in elected offices, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris is no exception.
The attack that seemed unthinkable until last week: How Russia looked the wrong way as Ukraine invaded
The idea that Ukraine could turn the tables on Russia and burst onto the territory of its much bigger neighbour seemed unthinkable to most observers before last week. The shock operation has raised questions about the effectiveness of Russia's surveillance.
Rainfall and severe thunderstorm warning in effect in Toronto
Torontonians might want to rain check their outdoor plans today as the city is at risk of tornadoes and forecast to see 'nickel size' hail and up to 100 millimetres of rain.
Broke and broken: Report says Canada's public transit in critical funding state
A new analysis warns that Canada's major cities are struggling to keep their transit systems running, and says public transit is heading for a 'downward spiral' unless major new streams of operating revenue open up.
Victoria mayor slams B.C. premier's comments on firefighter suspension
The mayor of Victoria says she is 'extremely disappointed' in B.C. Premier David Eby for publicly weighing in on the suspension of a city firefighter this week.
NDP riding association calls on embattled northern Ont. MPP to resign
In light of an investigation that uncovered his sexual harassment of a former staffer, the NDP riding association in Algoma-Manitoulin is calling on MPP Michael Mantha to resign.
B.C. man who said he was 'joking around' when he fatally shot girlfriend sentenced to 4 years
A man who told police he was "joking around" with his girlfriend when he fatally shot her in the head has been sentenced to four years in prison for manslaughter with an additional six months for possessing a rifle without a licence.
Former U.S. congressman George Santos expected to plead guilty to charges related to campaign fraud Monday
Former New York Rep. George Santos is expected to plead guilty Monday to federal charges relating to fraudulent activity during his 2022 midterm campaign, according to multiple sources familiar with the deal.
Sudan's paramilitary fighters killed 85 people in an attack on a central village, residents say
Fighters from Sudan's paramilitary group have rampaged through a central village, looting and burning and killing at least 85 people, including women and children.
Israeli strike in Lebanon kills 10, triggers response from Hezbollah as tensions simmer
An Israeli strike in southern Lebanon early Saturday killed at least 10 Syrian nationals, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.
Fire breaks out at London's Somerset House, home to priceless works by Van Gogh, Cezanne
Priceless paintings by Monet, Cezanne, Van Gogh and others were unharmed Saturday after firefighters worked to douse a blaze that broke out in the roof of Somerset House, a large central London arts venue, officials said.
What do marijuana, the death penalty and fracking have in common? Kamala Harris shifted positions on them
Politicians often recalibrate in the face of shifting public opinions and circumstances. Across two decades in elected offices, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris is no exception.
An Israeli airstrike kills 18 members of a family in Gaza as mediators hope for a ceasefire
An Israel airstrike in Gaza killed at least 18 people, all from the same family, on Saturday, hours after mediators expressed optimism for an imminent ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.
Countdown's on: One month until Parliament resumes, pair of byelections
Friday marked the one month countdown to Parliament resuming and voters going to the polls in a pair of byelections in Manitoba and Quebec. With the sun starting to set on the Canadian political summer, here's what you need to know about the key political happenings between now and when MPs return to Ottawa.
-
Ottawa still mulling over bonus for CEO of CBC, but won't make decision public
The Liberal government said it has not yet made a decision on whether it will grant a bonus for the head of CBC after the public broadcaster eliminated hundreds of jobs.
Make eye exams part of the back-to-school checklist. Your kids and their teachers will thank you
Experts say late summer is a great moment to add an eye test to the back-to-school checklist.
Now that mpox is a global health emergency, will it trigger another pandemic?
The World Health Organization has declared the ongoing outbreaks of mpox in Congo and elsewhere in Africa to be a global emergency, requiring urgent action to curb the virus' transmission.
Premature deaths have been tied to tiny air pollutants. Here's how to protect yourself
Tiny air pollutants have been clearly linked to premature deaths, but there's at least one way to protect yourself, according to the lead researcher of a new study.
What exactly is a 'super blue moon'? Here's when to see it in Toronto
The phrase 'once in a blue moon' is going to ring true as a super blue moon is set illuminate Toronto's night skies starting Monday. The super blue moon will be full for about three days, according to NASA, but what exactly is it?
Elon Musk's AI photo tool is generating realistic, fake images of Trump, Harris and Biden
Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok on Tuesday began allowing users to create AI-generated images from text prompts and post them to X.
He stumbled onto a large tusk in a Mississippi creek. It turned out to be a first-of-its-kind discovery
A fossil hunter was scouring a Mississippi creek for remnants of the past when he came across the discovery of a lifetime — a tusk from an ice age Columbian mammoth.
Jack Russell, lead singer of band Great White, dies at 63
Jack Russell, the lead singer of the bluesy '80s metal band Great White whose hits included 'Once Bitten Twice Shy' and 'Rock Me' and was fronting his band the night 100 people died in a 2003 nightclub fire in Rhode Island, has died. He was 63.
Woman charged in brazen plot to extort Elvis Presley's family and auction off Graceland
A Missouri woman has been arrested on charges she orchestrated a brazen scheme to defraud Elvis Presley's family by trying to auction off his Graceland mansion and property before a judge halted the mysterious foreclosure sale, the U.S. Justice Department said Friday.
Madonna announces plans to celebrate during 66th birthday celebrations in Pompeii
Madonna will fund an artistic project involving youths, she announced during her 66th birthday celebrations in Pompeii.
Disney has a price problem. It has ambitious plans to fix that
Disney recently announced a huge slate of projects for parks and cruises in front of 12,000 of its most loyal fans, who will almost certainly return to Disney's theme parks to experience those new offerings, no matter what it costs.
Starbucks is sued again for alleged stealing concept for coffee-flavoured lipstick
Starbucks has been sued for a third time by a company that accused the coffee chain of stealing its concept for coffee-flavored lipstick and lip gloss.
'Building a new era': Mineral shipment from Port of Churchill first in more than two decades
A major milestone was marked in northern Manitoba Friday as a shipment of "critical minerals" was exported from the Port of Churchill – something that hasn't happened in more than two decades.
This Whistler mansion just hit the market for $25.5M
The latest mega-mansion to hit the market in Whistler, B.C., is the most expensive residential listing within a Canadian mountain resort town, according to its listing agent.
opinion Feeling sick? Here are 5 movies to watch to help you feel better
Along with some painkillers and mom's chicken soup, the best thing to fight off a cold is taking it easy. CTV News film critic Richard Crouse offers up five movies you can watch to help make you feel better (Andrii Zorii / Getty Images)
Woman delivers baby on highway; Father reunites with lost wedding ring days later
Summer traffic on Cape Cod can require some patience, but Rebecca and Danya Mahota had no time to spare.
Carlos Alcaraz apologizes for smashing and breaking racket in 'worst match' of his career
As Carlos Alcaraz slipped to a shock defeat against Gael Monfils in the second round of the Cincinnati Open, he became so frustrated that he smashed his racket against the court several times, bending the frame out of shape while the crowd looked on stunned.
Felix Auger-Aliassime eliminated from Cincinnati Open with three-set loss to Draper
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament after falling to Great Britain's Jack Draper 7-5, 4-6, 4-6 in a third-round matchup on Friday.
Alouettes survive late push from Roughriders, win battle of CFL's top teams 27-24
Montreal Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander, making his third consecutive start, scored the game-winning touchdown on a 15-yard scramble with 30 seconds left on the game clock, as Montreal beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 27-24.
Toronto man denied rental car after trying to use prepaid credit card. Here is why not all businesses accept them.
A man from the Greater Toronto Area said he was refused a car rental because he wanted to pay with a prepaid credit card.
These are the safest and most reliable used cars to buy
Newer vehicles come with a slew of standard safety features that make driving feel safer for teenagers getting behind the wheel.
Canada to begin processing rare mineral used to power electric vehicles
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue and husband Morgan Rielly welcome first child
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue has welcomed her first child with husband and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman, Morgan Rielly.
'We definitely need more people like Kenn': Manitoba man praised for driving neighbours into city
An Interlake-area man is being hailed a Hometown Hero for taking his neighbours into Winnipeg for medical appointments and other important life moments.
Regina man uses love of carving and games to create unique treasure hunt
A Regina man has been using his love of carving and games to create a unique treasure hunt in Wascana Park.
Dramatic rescue in Harrington, Que. as couple becomes trapped in flooded roadway
A volunteer firefighter and director of public security for the town of Harrington, northwest of Montreal, made a dramatic rescue of a couple trapped on a flooded roadway during heavy rain.
'Consistency': Toronto school board salutes three Grade 12 students who averaged more than 99.5 per cent
The Toronto District School Board this week revealed the three graduating Grade 12 students who scored the top averages across all public high schools in the city for the 2023-2024 academic year.
N.S. man gets civic service award for comforting victim of fatal crash in B.C.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
Stolen dog from Ottawa found in Wyoming reunited with owner in Canada
An Ottawa woman has been reunited with her dog after he was stolen nearly a year ago.
'Pure professionalism': Winnipeg recording studio welcomed Mark Hamill for voiceover work
Hollywood legend Mark Hamill stopped by a Winnipeg recording studio to do some voice acting work while in the city.
'Love is magical': B.C. school sweethearts reconnect 35 years later
Nathalie Meijer will never forget that night she was leaving a boring college party and happened to meet Juan Lucio, who was doing the same.
Murder charge laid in case of body found in Sicamous, B.C., 1 year ago
Police in B.C.'s Shuswap region say charges have been laid in a homicide that occurred more than a year ago.
Chilliwack RCMP arrest social media user over 'discriminatory' and 'racially offensive' posts
Mounties in Chilliwack say they recently arrested one person over "discriminatory and harmful language" posted on social media.
Low water levels affecting salmon migration in B.C. streams: DFO
Low water levels brought on by years of severe drought, paired with meagre snowpack and rainfall, are leaving B.C.'s salmon in a compromising position during their spawning migration, a fisheries expert warns.
Toronto man facing 101 charges in connection with alleged auto-fraud
Police say a Toronto man is facing 101 charges in connection with an auto-fraud investigation.
Rainfall and severe thunderstorm warnings in effect in Toronto
Torontonians might want to rain check their outdoor plans today as the city is at risk of tornadoes and forecast to see 'nickel size' hail and up to 100 millimetres of rain.
Parts of sagging Toronto building demolished, remaining structure under investigation: city
Parts of a building near Toronto’s busy Kensington Market, which was at risk of collapsing on Friday, have been demolished as the city works to determine whether the remaining structure is safe.
Calgary firefighter killed fighting Jasper wildfire laid to rest
Family and friends of Morgan Kitchen gathered at Centre Street Church Central Campus in Calgary Saturday morning for his funeral.
Mudslide forces closure of Highway 93 near Mt. Murchison
A Friday night mudslide on Highway 93 has temporarily closed the road.
New mural helps launch this year’s Chinatown Street Festival
The Chinatown Street Festival is an annual event that celebrates the rich cultural heritage and vibrant community of Chinatown.
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special weather statement in Ottawa: Significant rainfall amounting up to 80 mm this weekend
The capital is under a special weather statement this weekend, as a significant rainfall bringing 40 to 80 millimeters of rain is in the forecast.
CTV News Ottawa continues to be affected by Montreal’s water main break
CTV News Ottawa broadcasts continue to be affected by technical issues caused by flooding as a result of the water main break on Aug. 16.
The Ottawa Hospital and CHEO withdraw from Capital Pride parade
The Ottawa Hospital and CHEO are the latest organizations to withdraw from the annual Capital Pride parade following organizers pledging solidarity with Palestinians in a statement earlier this month.
Cleanup underway after Montreal water main break floods streets and homes
Cleanup is underway after a major water main break near Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge flooded dozens of buildings on Friday and left some 150,000 homes under a boil-water advisory.
Large area of Montreal under boil-water advisory after 'enormous' water main erupts
About 150,000 homes are under a boil-water advisory and multiple roads are closed after a massive water main break in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough sent water spewing several metres into the air, flooding streets and basements.
CTV News Montreal broadcasts to be affected by water main break
CTV News Montreal broadcasts will continue to be affected by technical issues caused by flooding as a result of the water main break on Aug. 16, 2024.
Jasper's burnt landscape could take more than a century to recover: wildfire expert
It could take more than a century for the freshly burned forest in Jasper National Park to regenerate into its previous postcard-perfect form, a wildfire expert says.
Calgary firefighter killed fighting Jasper wildfire laid to rest
Family and friends of Morgan Kitchen gathered at Centre Street Church Central Campus in Calgary Saturday morning for his funeral.
Lac La Biche man charged in copper wire theft
A Lac La Biche man faces multiple charges in relation to a copper wire theft.
Decades of protection added to 164 year old New Brunswick lighthouse
Decades of durability have been added to one of Canada’s most photographed lighthouses, the Swallowtail Lighthouse on New Brunswick’s Grand Manan Island.
One dead after fire in Porters Lake, N.S.
One person is dead after a fire in Porters Lake, N.S., said a media representative for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services.
Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass through Atlantic Canada, but may escape worst-case scenario: forecasters
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
Sounds of summer: Notable Manitobans weigh in on the ultimate summer playlist
CTV News Winnipeg gathered the best summer songs—from the past and present—by reaching out to notable Manitobans, including Mayor Scott Gillingham, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey, and singer Chantal Kreviazuk.
Have you seen Alexis? Selkirk RCMP search for missing teenager
Selkirk RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl last seen in the Lower Fort Garry area on Aug. 7.
Riders fall short to Alouettes in Harris return
The Saskatchewan Roughriders did not have much go their way in Friday night’s matchup against the Montreal Alouettes as the team fell short 27-24.
Celebration of Scotty the T-Rex's 'un-earthing' day held at RSM
A celebration of the un-earthing of Scotty the T-Rex took place on Friday at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM).
Here's what’s happening in Regina this weekend
The weekend is looking to be another nice one in the Queen City and there is a plethora of events for people to attend.
Delayed police response to David Sherk sighting in Thorold
CTV News has learned new details about David Sherk’s arrest at a Thorold, Ont. home.
Cat thought to have been tied up, shot with paintball gun in North Dumfries, Ont.
A cat rescue in Kitchener, Ont., believes an animal in its care was tied up and used as a paintball target.
PM names Saskatoon’s Tracy Muggli as independent senator
In an announcement made Saturday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Saskatoon’s Tracy Muggli has been appointed as an independent senator for Saskatchewan to fill a vacancy in the Senate.
Riders fall short to Alouettes in Harris return
The Saskatchewan Roughriders did not have much go their way in Friday night’s matchup against the Montreal Alouettes as the team fell short 27-24.
Four candidates running for Saskatoon mayor's office
As November approaches, the Saskatoon mayoral race is heating up, with key candidates now stepping forward and outlining their platforms.
Police trying to ID four boaters who drove dangerously close to swimming children
Police in northern Ontario are trying to identify a group of four people in a boat who drove dangerously close to a group of youths who were swimming in a lake near Blind River, Ont., this week.
NDP riding association calls on embattled northern Ont. MPP to resign
In light of an investigation that uncovered his sexual harassment of a former staffer, the NDP riding association in Algoma-Manitoulin is calling on MPP Michael Mantha to resign.
Check your Lotto Max tickets: 4 Ontarians win $1 million
Four Ontarians are now $1 million richer this Saturday morning, so those who play the Lotto Max may want to check their tickets.
Support workers at Western University rally for fairer pay amid looming strike action
A walkout could occur as early as Aug. 30.
-
-
ICYMI CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
South Simcoe under tornado watch
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of the Simcoe-Muskoka region, including a tornado watch for Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Angus.
SIU invokes mandate after fatal police-involved shooting in Innisfil
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
Couple faces charges in connection with attempted murder case in Midland
A Midland man is facing two counts of attempted murder following what police called a hit-and-run early Monday morning.
Belle River native and Florida Panther brings Stanley Cup home to celebrate with hometown fans
Sharing hockey's most prized possession with fans in his hometown, Florida Panthers defenseman and Belle River native Aaron Ekblad brought the Stanley Cup back to where his journey began.
Alleged theft of credit cards, cash, gift cards from multiple vehicles leads to dual arrest in LaSalle
A foot pursuit has led to the arrest of two men who LaSalle police say illegally entered vehicles and stole multiple items.
-
ICYMI CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Low water levels affecting salmon migration in B.C. streams: DFO
Low water levels brought on by years of severe drought, paired with meagre snowpack and rainfall, are leaving B.C.'s salmon in a compromising position during their spawning migration, a fisheries expert warns.
Broke and broken: Report says Canada's public transit in critical funding state
A new analysis warns that Canada's major cities are struggling to keep their transit systems running, and says public transit is heading for a 'downward spiral' unless major new streams of operating revenue open up.
Victoria mayor slams B.C. premier's comments on firefighter suspension
The mayor of Victoria says she is 'extremely disappointed' in B.C. Premier David Eby for publicly weighing in on the suspension of a city firefighter this week.
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Thieves stole a trailer containing a classic muscle car in Kelowna, RCMP say
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
Former B.C. Liberal leadership candidate running with BC Conservatives
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
Excitement building as Lethbridge's Whoop-Up Days draws near
Trucks have started rolling into what will become Lethbridge’s Whoop-Up Days midway.
Lethbridge organizations begin final push to collect back-to-school supplies
More than 1,500 backpacks have been filled with back-to-school essentials for those in need ahead of the school year.
Lethbridge post-secondary schools trying to help students feeling the financial pinch
Lethbridge post-secondary schools are trying to help out students feeling the financial pinch, as a new survey reveals a quarter of Canadian students have thought about dropping out due to increasing costs.
Tourism experts in the north say investments needed to address key gaps
Tourism experts say people from near and far want to explore all northern Ontario has to offer.
Sault ponders how to respond to parking meter vandalism
A string of vandalism in the Sault's downtown has the city out dozens of parking meters worth tens of thousands of dollars.
NDP riding association calls on embattled northern Ont. MPP to resign
In light of an investigation that uncovered his sexual harassment of a former staffer, the NDP riding association in Algoma-Manitoulin is calling on MPP Michael Mantha to resign.
Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass through Atlantic Canada, but may escape worst-case scenario: forecasters
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
Captain Newfoundland, a 'psychedelic,' meditating provincial superhero, is about to go national
A pair of young filmmakers take aim at Newfoundland’s one-of-a-kind superhero, who patrolled the airwaves of late night television.
Memorial University chair resigns after sharing pro-Palestinian email with alum's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.