Gov. Gen. Mary Simon misses Order of Canada ceremony at Rideau Hall due to illness

OTTAWA -

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is missing today's Order of Canada ceremony at Rideau Hall due to illness.

A spokesperson says in a written statement that "with great regret," Simon would not preside over the investiture -- news that was announced shortly before the ceremony was to begin.

The statement says Simon is following the same advice given to other Canadians, in that she is staying home when feeling unwell "to protect others from being sick."

Rideau Hall says former governor general Michaelle Jean has agreed to lead the event instead.

Forty-eight individuals will be invested into various levels of the Order of Canada today at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

The Order of Canada is one of the highest honours awarded to individuals for their contributions and service to the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2022.