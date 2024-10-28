Google exempt from Online News Act for 5 years, must pay news outlets $100M: CRTC

Ottawa -

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has granted Google a five-year exemption from the Online News Act, ordering it to pay $100 million to Canadian news outlets within 60 days.

Google agreed last year to pay Canadian news publishers $100 million a year in order to be exempt from the law, which compels tech companies to enter into agreements with news publishers.

Google has tasked the Canadian Journalism Collective with distributing the money to news outlets.

The CRTC said in its decision Monday that it believes Google has met the requirements for an exemption, but has added stipulations including that it must allow more news businesses to join the collective.

"After reviewing the public record, the CRTC is granting a five-year exemption from the act to Google. Google must pay $100 million to the (Canadian Journalism Collective) within 60 days of this decision. The CJC will then distribute the funds equitably to eligible Canadian news organizations," the CRTC said in a news release.

News Media Canada, which represents hundreds of publishers, has previously raised concerns that there was a lack of "critical information" about the Canadian Journalism Collective, including its governance and how it will calculate payments and distribute funds.

The Canadian Journalism Collective submitted plans for its governance structure to the CRTC in July.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2024.