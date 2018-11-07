

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has announced changes are coming to Canada’s policy surrounding inmate transfers.

Going forward, the decision on whether to transfer certain federal inmates will have to be elevated to the deputy commissioner and, in order to qualify for a transfer, offenders will need to be in the third or fourth stage of their corrections plan, and past behaviour will be taken into account.

The new rules will also involve greater communication with victims and their families.

These changes stem from recommendations given by the federal corrections commissioner, who recently completed a review of Correctional Service Canada's inmate transfer policy.

The review of the policy came after a political controversy erupted over the transfer of Terri-Lynne McClintic from prison to an Indigenous healing lodge in Saskatchewan. McClintic was convicted of first-degree murder in the kidnapping, rape and murder of eight-year-old Tori Stafford in 2009, and the Conservatives were highly critical of her transfer and called on Goodale to reverse the decision.

When the issue arose this fall, Goodale said the decision was being reviewed to make sure that the law and longstanding policies of the federal government were properly applied in this situation.

Goodale did not comment on the McClintic case specifically, but said that new transfer guidelines will apply to both past, and future decisions.

More to come…

With files from CTV News’ Annie Bergeron-Oliver