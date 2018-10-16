OTTAWA – Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has introduced a new piece of legislation that proposes to eliminate the use of administrative segregation, known commonly as solitary confinement, and allow the use of body scanners in the federal prison system.

Bill C-83 proposes the following changes to the Corrections and Conditional Release Act:

Replace the current segregation system with “structured intervention units” that allow inmates to be separated from the rest of the prison population, while still having access to programming, healthcare, and increased human contact and time outside their cell.

Allow the use of body scanners as an alternative to body cavity searches to prevent contraband from entering prisons.

Set new provisions when it comes to sentencing Indigenous offenders that consider background and systemic factors; and

Permit victims who attend Parole Board of Canada hearings access to audio recordings of the hearings.

The bill comes after court decisions on the use of segregation, and is meant to implement recommendations from the Coroner’s inquest into the death of Ashley Smith.

Smith’s 2007 prison death was ruled a homicide after the teen choked to death in her isolation cell. Smith choked herself to death with a cloth strip in her cell at the Grand Valley Institution in Kitchener, Ont. Guards who videotaped her death testified that they did not intervene in time to save Smith's life because they were under strict orders from prison management not to enter her cell.

"This new approach to federal corrections will protect the safety of our staff and those under their care by allowing offenders to be separated as required, while ensuring those offenders receive more effective rehabilitative programming, interventions and mental health support," Goodale said in a news release.

More to come.