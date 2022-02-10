U.S.-based crowdfunding platform GoFundMe will appear before the House public safety and national security committee on March 3 about its involvement in hosting the trucker convoy’s original fundraising campaign.

NDP MP and public safety critic Alistair MacGregor, who introduced the motion to invite the group, tweeted the update on Thursday.

The news comes as the committee is set to hear Thursday from representatives of the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada – the country’s financial intelligence unit – about the issue.

Questions have mounted in recent days about the scale and origin of support for the so-called “Freedom Convoy,” which has set up protests and blockades in various locations across Canada.

MPs are looking to question GoFundMe about the more than $10 million raised on its platform and what safeguards are in place to ensure money is spent in a non-nefarious manner.

“People are rightly worried about American interference and what sort of standard is applied when donations are accepted,” reads a statement from MacGregor about the study.

GoFundMe has since shut down the convoy campaign, citing concerns with its objectives. Besides the $1 million already given to organizers, the remaining funds will be refunded.

The convoy has turned to Christian website GiveSendGo as its primary financing platform, where its raised more than $8.2 million.

More details to come…