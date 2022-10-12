Gloves and ammunition: Canada sending new aid package to Ukraine

As Ukraine seeks to defend against Russia's continued attacks, including recent missile strikes, Canada announced Wednesday that it'll be sending its European ally a new $47-million aid package that includes artillery as well as winter gear such as gloves and parkas.

Included in the newly-promised package is:

$15.2 million in equipment from the Canadian Armed Forces’ inventory, including NATO-standard artillery rounds, fuses, and charge bags compatible with M777 howitzer artillery guns that Canada has already sent Ukraine to use in its defence;

$15.3 million in "additional specialized drone cameras";

$15 million worth of winter clothing, including 400,000 pieces of gear such as winter parkas, pants, boots and gloves sourced from Canadian companies as well as an additional 100,000 pieces from the CAF inventory; and

$2 million for satellite communication services to both government and non-government partners through a joint project from the Department of National Defence, Canada's Communications Security Establishment, and Telesat.

Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Belgium, noting that this latest promise of support comes in addition to ongoing training and other initiatives, as well as the approximately $600 million in military equipment that Canada has already provided Ukraine since the outset of the war in early 2022.

"Canada is resolutely committed to helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion. We are helping our Ukrainian friends by donating equipment, training new recruits, and transporting aid so that they are well-equipped to defend their country," Anand said in a statement.

In an interview on CTV News Channel's Power Play on Wednesday, Canada's Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza said that while Canada's latest aid offering is far from the air defences other allied countries are delivering, Ukraine remains grateful for Canada's contributions.

"Prime Minister [Denys] Shmyhal… was incredibly grateful. And one of the points that he made today is that no contribution is too small, that everything that countries are providing is making a difference to their resilience," Galadza said, referencing a meeting she had with the Ukrainian prime minister on Wednesday. "This is a collective effort among Ukraine's closest friends, and together, we're getting them everything that we can."