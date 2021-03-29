OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for a co-ordinated global response to ensure a smooth economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a virtual meeting organized by the United Nations, Trudeau says Canada can't defeat the novel coronavirus and rebuild its economy unless all countries have the resources to recover.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the lack of action to support vulnerable middle-income countries affected by the crisis presents a risk of spiralling into the worst recession since the Great Depression.

The meeting is following up on a series of sessions held last year to mobilize efforts for economic recovery from the pandemic.

Guterres says the world is on the verge of a debt crisis, as six countries have already defaulted and one-third of emerging-market economies are at high risk of fiscal crisis.

Trudeau and Guterres will take part in a joint news conference today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2021.

