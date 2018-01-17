Global Affairs investigating report of Canadians kidnapped in Nigeria
Nigeria is seen in this Google map.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 12:32PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 17, 2018 12:49PM EST
OTTAWA -- Global Affairs Canada says it's aware of reports that two Canadian citizens have been kidnapped in Nigeria.
Spokesman John Babcock says consular officials in Nigeria are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information.
Babcock says further details can't be released for privacy reasons.
Local media reports say a Canadian and an American were kidnapped Tuesday evening in Kaduna State.
Those reports say two police officers who were escorting the foreigners were killed during an ambush.