

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Global Affairs Canada says it's aware of reports that two Canadian citizens have been kidnapped in Nigeria.

Spokesman John Babcock says consular officials in Nigeria are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information.

Babcock says further details can't be released for privacy reasons.

Local media reports say a Canadian and an American were kidnapped Tuesday evening in Kaduna State.

Those reports say two police officers who were escorting the foreigners were killed during an ambush.