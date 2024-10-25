'Get away from your inner circle': Liberal MP 'shocked' PM didn't take more time to reflect on calls to resign

Longtime Liberal MP Wayne Long says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should give more weight to the views of his backbenchers in determining his future leading the Party, rather than relying on those in his immediate orbit.

“Seriously, get away from your inner circle,” Long told CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos, in an interview airing Sunday. “I don't want to name names, but get away from people, because obviously, prime ministers are somewhat insulated.”

He says he understands and respects it, but Trudeau should “get away from that inner circle.”

Long said he’s “shocked” the prime minister took just 18 hours to reflect on his future at the helm of the party, after sources told CTV News he promised caucus Wednesday he’d take time to consider their calls for him to step down.

Those sources also told CTV News at least two dozen MPs told Trudeau they’d like him to step aside during the meeting, over the course of the first ninety minutes.

But in a press conference fewer than 18 hours later, Trudeau was adamant he’s running again, a statement which caught some in his caucus, including Long, by surprise.

“I think we had hoped for serious reflection,” he told Kapelos. “Reflection in 18 hours tells me the Prime Minister, with respect, already had his mind made up.”

Long described the meeting as “intense, direct, blunt,” and said the number of MPs who want Trudeau to call it quits is likely “double” what is being reported.

“I'm a three-term MP,” Long said. “I've got some seasoning, some battle scars. For me to stand direct against the prime minister at caucus and say that ‘you need to step down’, it's one thing. But give some credit to the other people that did stand up, 24 on the list, but you know, young MPs, new MPs, a wide array of MPs that stood up, that took a lot of courage. A lot of courage."

The New Brunswick MP said while it was promised at every national caucus retreat since 2022 that Liberal fortunes would turn around, it’s still “like people are oblivious to what’s going on around us.”

The Liberals have trailed behind the Conservatives in the polls for more than a year, oftentimes by as much as 20 points.

Long, who has already announced he will not run again in the next election, said “nobody’s happy” to be among those voicing calls for Trudeau to quit, but that the party is “bigger than one person.”

“It's bigger than Justin Trudeau, straight up,” Long said, adding he’s confident if the Prime Minister steps aside, “history is going to be very kind to Justin Trudeau.”