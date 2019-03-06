OTTAWA – Gerald Butts, the former principal secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is testifying before the House Justice Committee on the SNC-Lavalin scandal, which centres on allegations from a former cabinet minister of political interference in a criminal case.

Butts requested to testify before the committee after watching former justice minister and attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould’s appearance, saying that he believes his evidence "will be of assistance" to the committee's "consideration of these matters."

Butts resigned as Trudeau’s top adviser on Feb. 18, denying any wrongdoing in the case and stating his intent to defend his reputation.

He’s expected to spend two hours in front of the committee answering MPs’ questions. Opposition parties had been calling for Butts and others to testify for weeks before the Liberal MPs on the committee agreed to call him as a witness.

In addition to Butts, the committee has also invited back Clerk of the Privy Council Office Michael Wernick and deputy minister for justice Nathalie Drouin. Both of them have already appeared before the committee. They will be appearing between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

