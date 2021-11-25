OTTAWA -- Gen. Wayne Eyre has been appointed as the Canadian Armed Forces’ new chief of the defence staff, after holding the position of “acting” defence chief for months.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement Thursday in a press release, congratulating the military leader and noting that Eyre will continue to work to transform the culture of the Forces.

“To ensure zero tolerance for sexual misconduct and harassment while eliminating hateful conduct and systemic racism from the organization. Every person serving in our Armed Forces deserves a safe and respectful work environment, and eliminating all misconduct is the top priority of the Government of Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces,” Trudeau said.

Defence Minister Anita Anand also acknowledged the new appointment on Twitter.

I sincerely congratulate General Wayne Eyre on his appointment as Chief of the Defence Staff. General Eyre and I will continue to work together to build a military where all members feel safe, protected, and respected, wherever they are, whatever they are doing. pic.twitter.com/gdcryUzIhU — Anita Anand (@AnitaOakville) November 25, 2021

