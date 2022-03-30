Canada’s former chief of defence staff, retired Gen. Jonathan Vance, has pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of justice, according to his lawyer.

The plea was made this morning while appearing virtually before an Ottawa courtroom.

Vance’s lawyer Rodney Sellar said in court that Vance has made a complete admission of fault and takes complete responsibility.

Military police launched an investigation into Vance in February 2021, following media reports detailing two accounts of inappropriate behavior with female subordinates.

In July, the Canadian Armed Forces and the Department of National Defence issued a statement stating that Vance had been charged with one count of obstruction of justice for attempting to persuade a woman to make false statements about their past relationship to military investigators.

His case was set go to trial in May, 2023.

With files from CTV News’ Annie Bergeron-Oliver and Sarah Turnbull

