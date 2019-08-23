G7 leaders should step up own climate plans to help the Amazon, Greenpeace says
President of the European Council Donald Tusk, left to right, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May, Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, President of the United States Donald Trump, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte, and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker pose for a family photograph during the G7 leaders summit in La Malbaie, Que., on Friday, June 8, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 3:19PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Greenpeace officials in Canada and abroad say G7 leaders wanting to help stop the Amazon rainforest from burning need to look at their own backyards as the place to start.
A record number of fires burning in the rainforest in Brazil this month is raising serious concerns about the planet's health.
About one-fifth of the world's oxygen is produced in the Amazon rainforest, which is also home to more than half of Earth's 10 million species of plants, insects and animals, and one-fifth of its fresh water.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his way to France for the G7 leaders' summit where he is joining French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in calling for an emergency discussion about the fires.
Greenpeace International executive director Jennifer Morgan says the leaders can't use the Amazon fires to distract from their own failures to do enough to reduce climate change at home.
A report card issued this week by Climate Action Network International said the G7 countries are all lagging on acting to cut their own emissions.