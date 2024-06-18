Future Poilievre government would maintain support for 'anti-scab' law, office says
A future Conservative government would continue to support a ban on the use of replacement workers at federally regulated workplaces during a strike, leader Pierre Poilievre's office said Tuesday.
The legislation, which is on its way to becoming law after passing in the Senate late on Monday, was a key element of the Liberals' political pact with the New Democrats.
It earned unanimous support in the House of Commons after Poilievre's Conservatives decided to back it.
Poilievre has been pitching his party as the one for the working class, despite leaders of organized labour taking aim at his record in Parliament.
They point out that he supported back-to-work legislation the last time the Conservatives were in power and at one point advocated for employees to be allowed to opt out of unions.
"Common sense Conservatives supported Bill C-58, we continue to support it, and a future Conservative government will support it," spokesman Sebastian Skamski said Tuesday.
"Pierre Poilievre is the only one listening and speaking to Canadian workers on shop floors and in union halls from coast to coast to coast and Conservatives are the only party that will bring home more powerful paycheques for workers."
The bill -- known as "anti-scab" legislation -- has been lauded by union leaders as a win for workers' protections and bargaining power and sets a fine of up to $100,000 a day for employers who have replaced striking workers.
But the Canadian Chamber of Commerce warns small businesses and families that rely on essential services provided by federally regulated sectors could suffer as a result.
The new rules will come into effect one year after the bill receives royal assent.
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan has explained the delay by saying that labour negotiators need time to prepare for the law to be implemented.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024.
-- With files from Laura Osman
Why the outcome of one Toronto byelection could be consequential for Trudeau, Poilievre
The stakes are high in a looming June 24 federal byelection in a long-held Liberal riding in Toronto, and if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party shows signs of slipping, it could spark a bigger conversation, CTV News' pollster Nik Nanos says.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Strange monolith pops up in Nevada desert
Jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas, the strange monolith imitates the vast desert landscape surrounding the mountain peak where it has been erected.
The final round for the Canada Dental Benefit closes June 30. Here's how to apply
The clock is ticking for families looking to take advantage of the interim Canada Dental Benefit (CDB). The second and final application period closes on June 30, offering up to $650 per child for essential dental care expenses for up to two years.
Sask. Mountie convicted of killing his lover sentenced to 11 years
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover has been handed an 11 year sentence.
Police make arrest after video shows road rage incident in Toronto
Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the attempted stabbing of a man who confronted a suspect who was driving dangerously in Scarborough over the weekend.
Trudeau shouting 'slava Ukraini' during world leader photo op viewed hundreds of thousands of times online
A video of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shouting 'slava Ukraini' — which translates to 'glory to Ukraine' — during a photo opportunity with dozens of other world leaders has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times online.
'Amazing' kitefoiler J.J. Rice dies in diving accident aged 18
J.J. Rice, a United States-born kitefoiler who was hopeful of one day competing for Tonga at an Olympics, has died in a diving accident at the age of 18.
LCBO union warns of 'dry summer' as it announces July 5 strike date
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
Montreal seniors to be shuttled to malls with planned power outage during heat wave
A seniors home in Montreal's West Island will have to shuttle most of its residents to nearby shopping centres to stay cool in the middle of a blistering heat wave after Hydro-Quebec refused to postpone a planned power outage in the area.
Extreme heat and tornadoes forecast for parts of Eastern Canada
According to local forecasts, extreme heat wave warnings are in effect for eastern Canada, with temperatures feeling as warm as low 40s.
New York's top court declines to hear Trump's appeal of the gag order in his hush money case
New York’s top court on Tuesday declined to hear Donald Trump’s gag order appeal in his hush money case, leaving the restrictions in place following his felony conviction last month.
-
Plastic surgeon charged in death of wife who went into cardiac arrest while he worked on her
A plastic surgeon in the Florida Panhandle was charged with his wife's death after she suffered a cardiac arrest and died days after he performed after-hours procedures on her in his clinic last year, authorities said.
-
U.S. suspends avocado, mango inspections in Mexican state on security concerns
The United States paused safety inspections for avocados and mangos from a top-producing Mexican state due to a security incident involving U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) staff, a spokesperson for the agency said on Monday.
-
Club Q shooter sentenced to life in prison plus 190 years after pleading guilty to federal hate crime and gun charges
The shooter who opened fire in a Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub in 2022, killing five people and injuring 19, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 190 years.
-
Half a million immigrants could eventually get U.S. citizenship under new plan from Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden is taking an expansive election year step to offer relief to potentially hundreds of thousands of immigrants without legal status in the U.S., aiming to balance his own aggressive crackdown on the southern border earlier this month that enraged advocates and many Democratic lawmakers.
-
Israel's Netanyahu blames Biden for withholding weapons. U.S. officials say that's not the whole story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday claimed the United States is withholding weapons and implied this was slowing Israel's offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where fighting has exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation for Palestinians.
With MPs on the brink of a summer break, pressure is on Liberals to pass bills
With just a few days standing between MPs and summertime in their ridings, the pressure is on the federal Liberals clear their legislative priority list. Meanwhile, the Conservatives are pushing for House of Commons committees to keep working through the summer.
-
-
-
Quebec has more private doctors that any other Canadian province. This doctor explains why
Quebec is has more private doctors than any other province in the country -- why are so many choosing to practice outside the public system?
-
Dr. Anthony Fauci says empathy motivated his medical career but an old phrase cnn from high school kept him going
'Don't let the bastards wear you down.' That phrase, instilled in Dr. Anthony Fauci as a student at a Jesuit-run school might as well be the motto of his professional life.
Bottle launched from Bay of Fundy island in 1961 found near Boston
A drift bottle cast off from Machias Seal Island in the Bay of Fundy in the 1960s recently washed up near Boston.
-
Space data being used to monitor, protect endangered North Atlantic right whales
Space data is being used to monitor and protect endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters.
-
AI chatbots use Canadian news, but Ottawa won't say if they should be paying for it
The federal government is dodging questions about whether artificial intelligence companies should be paying Canadian news publishers for content their chatbots are openly using.
Justin Timberlake arrested and in custody in New York for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Justin Timberlake was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and released from police custody in New York, according to his attorney.
-
As she battles rare disease, Celine Dion shares what gives her strength
Canadian pop superstar says living with stiff person syndrome was a battle, though she didn't feel alone.
-
Gordon Ramsay says he's 'lucky' to be alive, shows off severe bruising after cycling accident
Gordon Ramsay says he’s grateful to be alive but shaken after a recent cycling accident in Connecticut.
-
Vacation days, health care, pension plans: How to make the most of your compensation
Experts say workers should regularly check that they’re taking advantage of vacation time and other benefits, lest they leave money on the table.
-
Nvidia eclipses Microsoft as world's most valuable company
Nvidia became the world's most valuable company on Tuesday, dethroning tech heavyweight Microsoft as its high-end processors play a central role in a race to dominate a surge in artificial intelligence technology.
-
A smartphone made for kids has launched in Canada. But does it go far enough?
With parents, lawmakers and experts increasingly concerned about the health and safety of kids using social media and excessive screen time, a U.S. company says it has a solution: a 'kid-safe smartphone.'
-
opinion Symbolic meaning behind Princess of Wales' style choices at first public appearance since diagnosis revealed
The Trooping the Colour marked the first public outing this year for the Princess of Wales, who has not been seen at any official royal engagements since December 2023. We now know that was due to abdominal surgery and preventive chemotherapy, with no return to public life anytime soon. But the Princess of Wales chose this occasion to soft launch her return to royal life, and it was eagerly anticipated.
-
Jake Paul to fight Bare Knuckle's Mike Perry
Jake Paul will square off against former UFC fighter and now bare-knuckle boxer 'Platinum' Mike Perry in an eight-round cruiserweight bout on July 20 in Tampa, Fla.
-
Oilers primed for Game 5 after big win over Panthers: 'There's a lot of confidence'
There remains zero margin for error for the Edmonton Oilers.
Nearly 1.2 million Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler vehicles recalled over rear camera issue
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
-
Some Torontonians installing bollards to prevent auto theft
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
-
Maker of Jeep and Dodge plans to kill chrome on cars, citing risks to those who make it
Chrome’s century-long reign as that added bit of flash and glamour on new cars may be coming to an end. For least one major auto maker, environmental and serious health concerns are outweighing its aesthetic appeal.
Sask. steer auction for teen with rare condition raises more than $50,000
A steer auctioned off on behalf a Saskatchewan teenager with a rare neurological disorder has raised more than $50,000 for an MRI project in his hometown.
Space data being used to monitor, protect endangered North Atlantic right whales
Space data is being used to monitor and protect endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters.
Cape Breton boy living with arthritis raises nearly $6,000 in charity basketball game
Josh MacDonald and his family hosted a fundraising game for Arthritis Society Canada at the Sydney River Elementary gymnasium on Friday.
Waterloo, Ont. student gets recognition at international film festivals
A Grade 12 student in Waterloo, Ont. is getting international recognition for a 3D animated film she created.
Plane stored in Regina hangar for 12 years may soon help with rocket development
A military jet that has been stored for over a decade at the Regina’s airport may soon fly again and help with future rocket development.
Researchers in Waterloo, Ont. hope to pave the way for lunar development using moon's soil
For some, living on the moon is an idea that is truly out of this world. But for others, it’s a concept edging closer to reality.
Halifax chef speaks about traumatic brain injury
Halifax chef Lauren Marshall was working in the Bahamas on a special event in February when she fainted and fell from a golf cart, hitting the back of her head.
House in Ottawa struck by lightning leaving hole in roof: 'We felt mostly shocked'
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orléans.
'Historic' handshake of Canadian and U.S. ironworkers as Gordie Howe bridge connects
Canadian and U.S. ironworkers shook hands across the border as the Gordie Howe bridge deck officially becomes an international crossing.
Major B.C. shipbuilding company fined $710K after worker suffers carbon monoxide poisoning
A major British Columbia shipbuilding company, which builds and services vessels for the Royal Canadian Navy, has been fined more than $700,000 after a worker suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at the company's Victoria shipyard.
-
'Swiftie swindle': Vancouver Island police warn of Taylor Swift ticket scam
Police on Vancouver Island are warning fans about a “Swiftie swindle” scamming Taylor Swift fans out of their money with fraudulent ticket sales on social media.
-
New kidney care unit announced at Surrey Memorial Hospital
A new renal hemodialysis unit will be built at Surrey Memorial Hospital, officials announced Tuesday.
-
Victims of North York shooting were co-owners of business: sources
Almost 24 hours after a triple fatal shooting inside an office space in Toronto's North York neighbourhood, police are still on scene investigating how this crime unfolded and new details have surfaced about the victims.
-
One person rushed to hospital after daylight stabbing in downtown Toronto
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in downtown Toronto.
Third-party agency to investigate Calgary water main break, city says
Now that repairs are complete on a catastrophic water main break in Calgary and work is underway on multiple other locations, Calgary's mayor says a third-party review will be launched into what happened.
-
Alberta is no longer using coal to generate electricity
With the complete transition of the Genesee Generating Station southwest of Edmonton to natural gas, Alberta is done using coal to make power.
-
'I've been stabbed': Crown calls first witnesses at murder trial of teen boy in Copperfield killing
Trial began Tuesday for one of the two teenage brothers charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of an 18 year old in the southeast community of Copperfield in September.
Water main break outside CHEO cuts off water, air conditioning on hottest day of the year
A water main break right outside CHEO has forced the hospital to cancel elective surgeries and some clinic visits for the day Tuesday because its access to water has been disrupted, cutting off drinking water and air conditioning.
-
Clear garbage bags possible for Ottawa in the future
Your garbage may be on display for your neighbours and waste collectors in the future through clear garbage bags, if Ottawa's new three-bag limit is not effective in reducing the amount of waste heading to landfills.
-
Ottawa police reveal 10-year report on traffic stop race data, suggesting continued racial bias
The outcome of traffic stops in the city of Ottawa in the last 10 years show Black and Middle Eastern drivers were more likely to be pulled over, but also more likely to be released without charges, suggesting a possible pattern of racial bias, according to the results of a major report on Ottawa police traffic stops.
-
Don't leave kids alone in cars or pools during Montreal heat wave: health officials
With a heat wave sweeping the Greater Montreal area this week, the Montreal Children's Hospital is reminding parents and guardians that it is never acceptable to leave a child in a car.
-
-
'Do you guys have tickets?': From road-trip nightmare to Stanley Cup front-row seats
A road trip for a father and daughter that began as a nightmare quickly turned into a dream come true for the pair thanks to a couple of generous Oilers fans.
-
Police in Parkland County looking for rightful owners of stolen firearms
A report of a suspicious vehicle last week led mounties to a man in possession of stolen goods and suspected drugs.
Heat warnings expanded across the Maritimes, first named storm for hurricane season possible by Wednesday
Environment Canada has placed the entirety of the Maritimes under heat warnings as of Tuesday afternoon.
-
N.S. man charged for allegedly driving 80 km/h over speed limit while impaired
A Lower Sackville, N.S., man is facing several charges for allegedly driving more than 80 km/h over the posted speed limit while impaired last week.
-
Man, 90, dies after head-on collision between SUV, semi-truck: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says an elderly man has died following a head-on collision in James River on Monday morning.
Violent crimes continuing to rise in Winnipeg according to latest police data
New data from the Winnipeg Police Service's 2023 statistical report shows total crimes in the city were down compared to 2022; however, violent crimes are on the rise.
-
Security guards assaulted, hundreds of dollars in cosmetics stolen from Osborne Shoppers Drug Mart
Two security guards at the Osborne Village Shoppers Drug Mart were assaulted during a robbery that caused thousands of dollars in damage and hundreds of dollars in cosmetics were stolen.
-
Dozens line up in the rain as Winnipeg's first Krispy Kreme opens its doors
A steady stream of rain didn't dampen spirits Tuesday morning as Winnipeg's first Krispy Kreme opened its doors.
Traffic blitz in Moose Jaw sees 140 tickets issued, over 700 vehicles stopped
Members of the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) were busy last week during a two day enforcement blitz that focused on everything from speeding to impaired driving.
-
-
Melville man killed after motorcycle collides with deer
A 53-year-old man from Melville is dead after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer west of Stockholm, Sask.
Why Brantford, Ont. vending machine offers condoms, crack pipes and naloxone
A new device in Brantford, Ont. is providing people with low-barrier access to harm reduction supplies.
-
Smash and grab robbery at Elmira jewelry store
Robbers smashed through the front door of an Elmira jewelry store on Tuesday. Police are now looking for two suspects.
-
-
Human remains found in burned Sask. home once connected to Tiki Laverdiere murder
A North Battleford fire investigator discovered human remains inside a home that was destroyed in a fire on Saturday.
-
'She's off the charts': Sask. Grade 9 student says her mom's cancer diagnosis stoked her passion for research
A Saskatoon high school student brought home some hardware from a national science competition, and she’s just getting warmed up.
Last week's storm in northern Ont. being investigated for tornado activity
The owner of a northern Ontario campground continues the cleanup after a powerful storm swept through the region last Thursday prompting severe weather and tornado warnings.
-
-
Ontario reaches deal with First Nations to upgrade roads, support other projects near Ring of Fire
The provincial government has signed agreements with First Nations near the Ring of Fire area in northwestern Ontario to provide funding for highway infrastructure, skills training and other projects.
Sentence handed down for 2019 hit-and-run crash
After being found guilty nine months ago, the man involved in the 2019 hit and run of Tristan Roby has been sentenced.
-
'Crying won't get you out of a ticket': OPP lay stunt driving charge
Officers recently stopped a driver on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula for traveling over 160 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
-
Over $275K in drugs, property and cash seized by Stratford Police
Stratford Police have been busy this month with four significant drug and property seizures.
Widespread power outage impacts services in Orillia, including hospital
A widespread community power outage in Orillia is impacting several services on Tuesday.
-
Woman accused in Simcoe County sex & drug trafficking case seeks bail
A woman accused alongside several men in a human and drug trafficking investigation in Simcoe County hopes to be granted bail.
-
City of Barrie reveals adjustments to waterfront multi-purpose field development
The City of Barrie is making adjustments to the hotly debated multi-purpose field along the waterfront.
Do you know her? Police want to identify this theft suspect
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after a $2,200 pharmacy theft.
-
Windsor officer awarded Ontario Medal for Police Bravery
A Windsor police officer has been awarded the 2023 Ontario Medal for Police Bravery after helping save a man in a fiery crash.
-
B.C. safety agency moves to cut risks for construction cranes after fatal accidents
British Columbia's worker safety agency is moving to address "gaps" in construction crane safety after recent accidents, including fatalities.
-
Homicide team called to Burnaby after stabbing
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in Burnaby Monday evening.
Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
-
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
Cougar sighting in Lethbridge under investigation
Lethbridge police are investigating reports of a cougar near a residential community on Tuesday morning.
-
More pollen on the way for southern Alberta this summer
Pharmacies in southern Alberta were as busy as ever this spring, with many people seeking allergy relief in April and May.
-
City providing free daisies for Lethbridge to celebrate loved ones on Father’s Day
This Sunday is Father’s Day and the City of Lethbridge is helping those honour the memory of loved ones.
Last week's storm in northern Ont. being investigated for tornado activity
The owner of a northern Ontario campground continues the cleanup after a powerful storm swept through the region last Thursday prompting severe weather and tornado warnings.
-
Ontario reaches deal with First Nations to upgrade roads, support other projects near Ring of Fire
The provincial government has signed agreements with First Nations near the Ring of Fire area in northwestern Ontario to provide funding for highway infrastructure, skills training and other projects.
-
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service opening new downtown station
To address community concerns surrounding safety in downtown Sault Ste. Marie, police are opening a new station in the area.
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
-
Princess Anne to visit Newfoundland for 100th anniversary of National War Memorial
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
-
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.