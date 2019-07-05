

The Canadian Press





GATINEAU, Que. - A military funeral will be held Saturday for a Canadian soldier killed in a parachute-training exercise in Bulgaria.

Bombardier Patrick Labrie, a six-year veteran of the Canadian Forces based out of CFB Petawawa, died from injuries sustained while parachuting near the Bulgarian village of Cheshnegirovo last month.

Military police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Labrie, originally from Buckingham, Que.

Roads will be shut Saturday morning in Buckingham as a military procession runs from a local legion branch to Saint-Gregoire-de-Nazianze parish.

The military said in a release Friday there will be a ceremonial gun salute, with 36 blank rounds fired by 12 soldiers "as a mark of respect for their brother in arms."

It says the family has requested privacy, and Labrie's funeral will not be open to the public or media.