

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The federal government has hired it to study northern transportation systems, help protect whales from toxins and even wash windows.

SNC-Lavalin, the Montreal-based company at the centre of a raging political controversy, has extensive federal ties amounting to millions of dollars in contracts, big and small.

That revenue stream could dry up if the company is convicted on corruption charges and subsequently ruled ineligible to receive federal work -- a possibility under the government's integrity regime.

SNC-Lavalin has pushed unsuccessfully for a special remediation agreement that would allow the company to avoid a criminal prosecution.

The Trudeau government faces accusations that prime ministerial aides improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to overrule the public prosecutor and make such an agreement happen.

Wilson-Raybould did not overturn the prosecutor's decision and was shuffled in January to a new cabinet portfolio, though the government denies it inappropriately leaned on her to help SNC-Lavalin.