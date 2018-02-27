

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The call of the wild is echoing through today's federal budget, with more than $1 billion dedicated to buying up and protecting private land over the next five years, alongside other conservation efforts.

The funding reflects the government's commitment to protect at least 17 per cent of Canadian land and inland waters by 2020, including migratory bird territory.

The Liberals have committed $500 million to a nature fund to protect sensitive ecosystems, expand species protection and help Indigenous groups play a role in conservation efforts.

An additional $167 million over five years will go toward the research and preservation of endangered whale species, including southern resident orcas, North Atlantic right whales and belugas in the St. Lawrence estuary.

Also referenced in the budget is the federal government's carbon-pricing system, to be imposed on any province and territory that fails to bring in an equivalent system before the end of the year.

Environment Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency have been promised a total of $109 million over the next five years to help enforce that pledge.