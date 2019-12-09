TORONTO -- Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will meet with top officials in Mexico on Tuesday as part of a late push to finalize the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

The meeting, confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday evening, comes amid new reports that Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. are close to reaching an agreement with the White House to ratify the USMCA.

Freeland will join top U.S. officials, including Trump administration senior advisor Jared Kushner and U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer, in Mexico.