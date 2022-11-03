Freeland to unveil federal fall economic statement today

On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present Canadians with an update on the state of the economy.

Known as a fall economic statement, the fiscal presentation provides a revised look at the state of the country's finances, between federal budgets.

Freeland is scheduled to present the economic update and deliver a speech in the House of Commons, at 4 p.m.

On his way in to a cabinet meeting on Thursday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is "looking forward today, to presenting a plan that supports Canadians, and builds an economy that works for everyone."

Thursday's statement is expected to include updated economic projections as Canada's economy appears to be slowing down. There have also been signals from the Liberals that the fall economic statement will put a focus on driving investment in Canada.

As of the 2022 federal budget, Freeland was projecting that the deficit would be approximately $52.8 billion this fiscal year, however with government revenues benefiting from inflation and a stronger post-pandemic economic rebound earlier in the year, the deficit is expected to be lower.

Thursday's update comes as Canadians are feeling the impacts of high inflation that is showing no signs of easing and high interest rates, both amid forecasts from the Bank of Canada and economists of a potential recession in 2023.

“The statement will provide information on the state of the Canadian economy within a challenging global environment and outline the government’s plan to continue building an economy that works for everyone,” said the Finance Department last week.

Freeland has recently signalled that the federal government is attempting to show spending restraint to prepare for what may be ahead economically, opting for "targeted" affordability measures, rather than more broad supports such as those seen offered during COVID-19 lockdowns, saying that doing so would be "pouring fuel on the inflationary flames."

In addition to the economic consequence of the fall fiscal figures, the update will make waves on Parliament Hill once it is presented, with both the opposition Conservatives and New Democrats already outlining their expectations for how the Liberals should be responding to address the rising cost of living.