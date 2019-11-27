OTTAWA -- Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will travel to Washington, D.C. this afternoon to meet with U.S. officials as the Democrats and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are very close to concluding negotiations on adjustments to the new NAFTA, sources tell CTV News.

Freeland, who despite no longer being foreign affairs minister has retained the responsibility for the Canada-U.S. file in part to see the trilateral trade deal through to its conclusion, is making the trip because ratification in the U.S. may be getting closer.

U.S. Democrats led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi have been in talks with the U.S. administration about potential changes to the agreement in order to secure their support, which is needed to see the trade deal pass through the Democrat-controlled House.

Sources tell CTV News that a deal in principle between the Democrats and the U.S. administration could be reached as early as today, and that’s why Freeland is likely to head down. She has spent her morning with the Liberal cabinet at a closed-door “orientation session” at Meech Lake in Chelsea, Que.

This agreement, whether a side letter, an addendum, or in another form remains unclear but sources said that it is focused on the labour-related provisions. A key sticking point for the Democrats has been ensuring that labour standards and workplace inspections would be enforced in Mexico.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his White House have consistently indicated their desire to see the deal done and passed by the end of this year, leaving a limited runway left to see that come to fruition before lawmakers end their session ahead of the holidays.

To days ago, Pelosi issued a statement saying that an improved agreement was “within range,” and were waiting to see “progress in writing” from Lighthizer for a final review.

Earlier this month, U.S. congressional representatives including U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal travelled to Ottawa for meetings with Trudeau and Freeland to discuss the ongoing ratification process.

The deal itself was reached in late September 2018. So far just Mexico has ratified the agreement, but in order for the deal — which was signed in November after nearly 14 months of negotiations — to come into force, it needs to be ratified by all three countries in their respective legislative bodies.

In Canada the bill to implement the new deal made it through second reading in the House of Commons before dying on the order paper when the 42nd Parliament ended in September upon the election call. Now, the Liberal minority will have to re-introduce the legislation when the new Parliament convenes.

Since the deal was reached, the Liberals have said they intend to move in tandem with the Americans on ratification.

With files from CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier