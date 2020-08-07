OTTAWA -- Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to speak to Canada’s plans to retaliate with dollar-for-dollar countermeasures in response to U.S. President Donald Trump imposing a new tariff on Canadian aluminum.

On Thursday, Trump announced his plans to impose a 10-per-cent tariff on raw aluminum from Canada as of Aug. 16. The tariffs on unprocessed aluminum imports from Canada are being levelled under Section 232 of the U.S. Trade Expansion Act, which states the imports pose a threat to American national security.

Canada’s promise of retaliatory efforts came within hours of Trump announcing the tariffs, and amid accusations from the opposition parties in Canada that the Liberal government was slow to act.

Canadian officials had indications that this move was coming, and preparations have been underway for at least a month.

In an interview on CTV News Channel, Democrat and former U.S. ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman said Trump’s move is political and tied to the upcoming presidential election.

“He's going back to an old playbook, the playbook of 2016 where he was accusing our allies of taking advantage of the United States. If he felt that that helped him and he could win in the Midwest with that,” Heyman said. “It has real world implications to our relationship with each other, to aluminum workers, and by the way, we have a beer cans shortage in the United States… And so the at the end of the day, these prices are all going up and American consumers going to pay more.”

In unveiling his latest planned trade action, Trump accused Canada of “taking advantage,” of the United States. He claimed that the American aluminum business has been “decimated” by Canada, calling it “very unfair” and accusing Canadian producers of flooding the U.S. with exports.

Canadian and American aluminum groups have disputed that assertion, and other business groups have stated the tariffs will hurt businesses on both sides of the border.

Aluminum Association of Canada President and CEO Jean Simard told CTV News that Canadian producers are not dumping aluminum — the term for when selling under domestic price — rather that Canada is selling at the current international price.

In a statement, President and CEO of the Aluminum Association Tom Dobbins said his organization — which represents aluminum production and jobs in the United States — called the reports of dumping “grossly exaggerated,” and “cherry-picked” from the data by a small set of companies that are set to benefit.

This is not the first time in recent history that there’s been an exchange of tariffs between Canada and the United States. Trump hit Canada with steel and aluminum tariffs in May 2018, during negotiations for the new NAFTA deal, which has only been in effect for a month.

The tariffs remained in place for a year, during which time Canada reciprocated with $16.6 billion in countermeasures on American steel and aluminum, as well as levelling a surtax on other goods including coffee, prepared meals, pizza, chocolate, condiments, toiletries, beer kegs, whiskeys, various household items, and motorboats. It took a year for those tariffs to be lifted.

Section 232 was also used as justification by the Americans during the 2018 exchange of tariffs.

The current rules of origin for automobiles within the new NAFTA state that 70 per cent of the steel and aluminum purchased by North American automakers has to be produced in North America, meaning Trump’s move will result in prices going up on both sides of the border.

In an interview on CTV News Channel, Democrat and former U.S. ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman said Trump’s move is political and tied to the upcoming presidential election.

“He's going back to an old playbook, the playbook of 2016 where he was accusing our allies of taking advantage of the United States. If he felt that that helped him and he could win in the Midwest with that,” Heyman said. “It has real world implications to our relationship with each other, to aluminum workers, and by the way, we have a beer cans shortage in the United States… And so the at the end of the day, these prices are all going up and American consumers going to pay more.”