Freeland to deliver speech on inflation and Canada's economy

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is giving what's expected to be a significant speech about the federal government's next steps to address inflation this afternoon.

In a noon-hour keynote address at Bay Street's Empire Club in Toronto, Freeland is slated to speak about the state of the Canadian economy, and focus on affordability.

The federal government is under growing pressure to help reassure Canadians who are facing rising costs of living, on everything from gas to groceries.

It will be the first major remarks from Freeland on the topic since the 2022 federal budget was tabled in April, and the deputy prime minister is expected to outline how some previously promised benefit boosts will start rolling out to eligible Canadians.

Freeland is also likely to paint a picture of where Canada stands compared to other countries, noting the state of this country's GDP growth and the low unemployment rate, while noting the need to be fiscally responsible and not inflame the current rates of inflation.

With files from CTV News Channel's Senior Political Correspondent Mike Le Couteur