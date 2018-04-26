

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has cancelled an upcoming trip to Brussels for a NATO foreign ministers meeting, in order to continue NAFTA talks, CTV News has learned.

Freeland, who was scheduled to be in Belgium on Friday, is instead going to stay in Washington to keep negotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.

At the NATO summit, Freeland was set to discuss security measures and the international response to Russia. Instead, her parliamentary secretary Omar Alghabra will attend the NATO meeting.

Freeland has been in D.C. throughout this week for more high-level NAFTA meetings.

"This is a very crucial moment… We have been making good progress," Freeland told reporters earlier this week.

With files from CTV News’ Richard Madan