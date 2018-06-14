

CTVNews.ca Staff





Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says work on renegotiating NAFTA will continue over the summer, following a meeting in D.C. with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Speaking with reporters on her way out of the hour-long discussion with her American counterpart, Freeland said the main topics on the table were finding a path forward on NAFTA, and the levelling of tariffs exchanged between the two countries.

Freeland said she spoke with her Mexican counterpart over the weekend, and that all three countries agree that they can keep working towards a deal on a modernized NAFTA, despite the upcoming Mexican general election.

“We can continue working now, and that we will be working hard over the summer,” Freeland said.

Specific dates for resuming talks have not yet been set.