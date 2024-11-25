Politics

    • Freeland says the two-month GST holiday is meant to tackle the 'vibecession'

    Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland holds a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on November 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland holds a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on November 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is hoping a temporary break on GST will address a 'vibecession' that has gripped Canadians.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that starting Dec. 14 the goods and services tax will be taken off a slew of items for two months to help with the affordability crunch.

    Freeland says there's a disconnect between recent good news on inflation and interest rates and how Canadians are feeling about the economy, something she said is being referred to as a "vibecession."

    She says the tax cut is meant to help bridge that gap and stimulate consumer spending. 

    The federal government also plans to send $250 cheques in the spring to Canadians who were working in 2023 and earned up to $150,000.

    The two measures are estimated to cost the federal government $6.3 billion.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2024.

