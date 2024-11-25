Freeland says the two-month GST holiday is meant to tackle the 'vibecession'
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is hoping a temporary break on GST will address a 'vibecession' that has gripped Canadians.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that starting Dec. 14 the goods and services tax will be taken off a slew of items for two months to help with the affordability crunch.
Freeland says there's a disconnect between recent good news on inflation and interest rates and how Canadians are feeling about the economy, something she said is being referred to as a "vibecession."
She says the tax cut is meant to help bridge that gap and stimulate consumer spending.
The federal government also plans to send $250 cheques in the spring to Canadians who were working in 2023 and earned up to $150,000.
The two measures are estimated to cost the federal government $6.3 billion.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2024.
'It's just not fair': Retirees speak out on being excluded from federal rebate cheques
Carol Sheaves of Moncton, N.B., says it's not fair that retirees like her won't get the government's newly proposed rebate cheques. Sheaves was among the seniors who expressed their frustrations to CTVNews.ca about not being eligible for the $250 government benefit.
Canada Post says progress 'limited' at negotiating table as strike continues
Canada Post says they have made 'limited progress' with the union at the negotiating table 11 days after the strike began.
Montreal mayor says Friday pro-Palestinian protests were taken over by 'professional vandals'
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante told journalists 'professional vandals' took over protests and smashed windows at the Palais des Congres.
Justin Trudeau defends spending record on military amid fresh criticism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending his government's record on supporting national defence, following fresh criticism that Canada is failing to live up to its NATO defence-spending commitments.
CEOs demand changes to Liberals' military spending plan
The federal government risks jeopardizing the economy unless it meets its NATO military alliance spending obligations within the next five years, says the Business Council of Canada.
Warren Buffett gives away another US$1.1B and plans for distributing his US$147B fortune after his death
Investor Warren Buffett renewed his Thanksgiving tradition of giving by announcing plans Monday to hand more than US$1.1 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock to four of his family's foundations, and he offered new details about who will be handing out the rest of his fortune after his death.
U.S. driver makes wrong turn to Canadian border, gets arrested for unlawfully possessing a gun
A 62-year-old man from the U.S., who took a wrong turn to the Canadian border thanks to his GPS device, is now facing a firearms-related charge.
Toronto mother now facing murder charge in death of four-month old baby
Toronto police say they have charged a mother with second-degree murder following the death of her infant, who was found with critical injuries in midtown Toronto last week.
'Embarrassing:' NHL team ditches bus and walks to Scotiabank Arena amid gridlock
The Utah Hockey Club got the full Toronto experience Sunday night ahead of their first-ever matchup against the Maple Leafs—bumper-to-bumper traffic that forced the team to walk to the game.
