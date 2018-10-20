

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Canada has condemned the killing of a Washington Post journalist in the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement issued Saturday night that the Saudis' "explanations" of the killing of Jamal Khashoggi "lack consistency and credibility."

She also reiterated the federal government's call for a thorough investigation in collaboration with Turkish officials.

Khashoggi vanished on Oct. 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Five days later Turkish officials alleged that he had been tortured, killed and dismembered there.

The Saudi government initially denied the allegation, but finally admitted early Saturday that Khashoggi had died at the consulate, claiming he was killed in a fistfight.

The kingdom also said that five top Saudi intelligence officials had been fired and 18 others arrested as a result of its investigation into the matter.