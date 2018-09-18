OTTAWA – Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is heading back to Washington tonight, to resume NAFTA renegotiations tomorrow.

After a brief reprieve, the high-level talks will resume in an effort to come to an agreement ahead of the looming Sept. 30 American deadline to provide Congress with the updated text of the deal.

This deadline was triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump informing Congress on Aug. 31 that he intends to sign a trade agreement with Mexico, "and Canada, if it is willing."

The U.S. and Mexico were able to come to a consensus after a period of bilateral negotiations, and since their agreement was announced, Freeland and the negotiating team have been back and forth to Washington, D.C. for discussions over the remaining Canada-U.S. sticking points, which include possible concessions on supply management, maintaining the dispute resolution mechanism, and protecting Canadian cultural industries.

The federal government has been tempering expectations of an imminent deal, repeating that, while they’re close, Canada won’t sign on to just any agreement.

"This is a very intensive phase of the negotiations," Freeland said in the House of Commons Foyer. "A lot of people are engaged in this effort and we’re talking a lot on the phone and by e-mail but there are some conversations that it’s better to have face to face. I think it’s absolutely the right thing for us to meet," she said.

With files from CTV News' Michel Boyer