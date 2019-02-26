

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Canada and Britain will co-host an international summit in London this summer on the growing threats to freedom of the press, and to promote better protection of journalists, The Canadian Press has learned.

Sources say Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland -- a journalist before she entered politics -- and her British counterpart Jeremy Hunt have been working on the idea for months.

Canadian officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the conference before it was formally announced.

Sources say the talks between Freeland and Hunt have progressed to the point where they have now set a date for a two-day gathering starting July 10, which will include members of governments, civil society and journalists.

They say Freeland has been influenced by two high-profile cases: the imprisonment of two Reuters reporters who were sentenced to seven-year terms in Myanmar for violating the country's Official Secrets Act and the murder and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul last fall.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly called the news media "the enemy of the people," but sources denied suggestions that his anti-media rhetoric was also a factor.