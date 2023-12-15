Freeland hosts annual meeting with provincial, territorial counterparts today

Politics

    Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland rises during Question Period, Tuesday, December 12, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    TORONTO -

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is hosting her annual meeting of federal, provincial and territorial finance ministers in Toronto today.

    The meeting will focus on economic growth, housing and affordability, according to a news release.

    But the ministers are also expected to talk pensions after holding a special meeting last month to discuss Alberta's intentions to create its own pension plan.

    Alberta has since paused its public consultations on a pension plan, however, a senior federal source says there will be discussion of pensions in today's meeting.

    The meeting comes as Canada continues to struggle with high inflation and high interest rates weigh on the economy.

    At the same time, all levels of government are facing mounting pressure to address the housing crisis by finding ways to get more homes built, faster.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2023.

