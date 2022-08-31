Freeland attends events in Alberta as Mounties investigate harassment

CALGARY -

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she loves her home province of Alberta and the world needs to know it's a welcoming place.

Her comment in Calgary comes after she was subjected to a profane tirade while in Grande Prairie, Alta., on Friday.

RCMP have said they are investigating.

A video posted on Twitter shows Freeland walking to an elevator when a man approaches her, swears and calls her a traitor.

The man also tells her to get out of Alberta.

Freeland says it's important people know what happened was wrong.

"We need to be clear about that," she said while touring a transport facility on the outskirts of Calgary on Wednesday.

She said she hopes the matter doesn't overshadow the warm welcome she has received from kind, decent people in the province.

"This is the Alberta I grew up in," she said. "That is the Alberta I have been visiting for the past week."

On Tuesday, Freeland visited a solar greenhouse facility in Olds, Alta., met with Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek and attended an evening event with Calgary member of Parliament George Chahal.

Worth noting Freeland has not left Alberta since the incident.



"I am conscious that there are a lot of journalists and politicians across the country who have a lot less support than I do, who can face challenging situations, and it is important for all of us to support them." https://t.co/WCtXls9gpf — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) August 31, 2022

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2022.