'Freedom Convoy' trial resumes with questions for mayor's chief of staff

OTTAWA -

The chief of staff for former Ottawa mayor Jim Watson is expected to continue his testimony in the trial of two "Freedom Convoy" protest organizers today before the court takes a two-week break.

Serge Arpin was involved in the mayor's deal with convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to move trucks off of residential streets last year.

Arpin and the mayor hoped the deal would result in some 400 trucks moving out of residential neighbourhoods and onto the street along Parliament Hill as the protest went on for weeks.

Lich and Barber are on trial for alleged mischief and counselling others to commit mischief, intimidation and other offences during the protest.

Friday was initially expected to be the final day for the Crown to present its case against them, but legal arguments and other delays have put the court well behind schedule, and Arpin is only the fourth of 22 Crown witnesses expected to testify.

The court is looking for more dates to finish the Crown's case and leave time for more legal arguments at the end of the trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2023.