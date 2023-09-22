Politics

    • 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial on scheduled break until after Thanksgiving

    OTTAWA -

     The trial of "Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Baber is on a scheduled break until after Thanksgiving.

    The court has finished hearing the testimony of Serge Arpin, the chief of staff to Ottawa's former mayor, who spoke about how the city responded to the protest that overwhelmed the downtown core for three weeks in early 2022.

    Arpin also testified about his interactions with convoy organizers while working out a deal with then-mayor Jim Watson to move big-rig trucks out of residential neighbourhoods.

    The evidence was originally due to be wrapping up by this point in the trial, which had been scheduled to last 16 days, but Arpin is just the fourth witness to finish his testimony.

    The trial is expected to hear from 22 witnesses, leaving the court to ponder how much more time will be needed to reach the finish line.

    The trial is expected to resume Oct. 11.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2023.

