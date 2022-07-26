'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to be released on bail, again
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to be released on bail, again
"Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich has once again been ordered released from jail after a Ontario Superior Court judge found errors in the decision to revoke her bail two weeks ago.
Lich was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant at the end of June for an alleged breach of her bail conditions, which forbade her from having contact with a long list of fellow convoy organizers without lawyers present.
Lich was photographed with one of the people on that list -- Tom Marazzo -- at an awards ceremony put on by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms in Toronto.
Justice of the Peace Paul Harris ordered her jailed until her trial, saying there was no evidence that lawyers were present and that the two were clearly not discussing her case.
Superior Court Justice Andrew Goodman says the justice of the peace made several legal errors, including that her bail conditions didn't stipulate that she had to be discussing her case.
Goodman warned Lich the authorities are watching her every move and to abide by the letter of her conditions, because if her bail comes into question again he does not expect she would be released a third time.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year. In an exclusive interview with CTV News, Macklem says the path to a 'soft' economic landing is 'narrowing' but at this point the central bank is not projecting a recession.
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
What key legislation passed, what's in limbo after Parliament breaks for summer
Now that the House and Senate have adjourned for the summer, CTVNews.ca breaks down what key pieces of legislation passed in the final days of the spring session, and what key government bills will be left to deal with in the fall.
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Where the five Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
The Conservative Party leadership race is well underway as contenders hold rallies, duke it out in debates, and slowly release more details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the five candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sport Canada knew of Team Canada sexual assault allegations in 2018
Michel Ruest, a senior director of Sport Canada, says the federal organization was made aware of an alleged sexual assault involving members of Team Canada's world junior hockey team in late June 2018, but did not follow up with Hockey Canada over the next four years.
'Move forward together': Pope holds giant public mass in Edmonton football stadium
Pope Francis spoke about the importance of grandparents and the elderly as thousands gathered for a public mass at Edmonton's football stadium Tuesday, a day after the pontiff apologized for abuses committed at Catholic-run residential schools.
BREAKING | 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to be released on bail, again
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has once again been ordered released from jail after the Ontario Superior Court found errors in the decision to revoke her bail two weeks ago.
Former Canucks player Jake Virtanen found not guilty in sexual assault trial
A jury has found former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault.
'Historic' housing correction is underway in Ontario, RBC says. This is how much prices could fall
A 'historic' housing correction is now underway in Canada and costlier markets in Ontario and British Columbia are likely to be the 'epicentre' of the downturn, a new report from RBC suggests.
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Canadian tech giant Shopify Inc. will layoff 10 per cent of its workforce Tuesday because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
Langley shooting: Woman describes encounter with suspected gunman
A Langley, B.C., woman says she’s amazed she’s still alive after a close encounter with the man who she believes was responsible for Monday's shooting spree.
Canadian doctors urge vaccination after first U.S. case of polio in a decade
Canadian infection experts are taking note after U.S. officials reported last week that an unvaccinated American was diagnosed with the country's first case of polio in nearly a decade.
Studies suggest COVID-19 likely emerged from Wuhan market
New studies published in the peer-reviewed journal Science are offering new evidence that the Huanan food market in Wuhan, China, served as the 'early epicentre' of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canada
-
Former Canucks player Jake Virtanen found not guilty in sexual assault trial
A jury has found former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault.
-
Criminal charge withdrawn against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer
The criminal charge against Lisa Banfield for providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in April 2020 has been withdrawn.
-
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Canadian tech giant Shopify Inc. will layoff 10 per cent of its workforce Tuesday because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
-
Victims of fatal Langley, B.C., shootings were homeless, outreach worker confirms
The victims of the deadly shootings in Langley, B.C., early Monday morning were living on the street, an outreach worker tells CTV News.
-
Langley shooting: Woman describes encounter with suspected gunman
A Langley, B.C., woman says she’s amazed she’s still alive after a close encounter with the man who she believes was responsible for Monday's shooting spree.
-
Amanda Todd case: Closing arguments underway in trial of man accused of sextorting B.C. teen
Closing arguments are underway in the trial of a man accused of sextorting Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen Amanda Todd.
World
-
Trump and Pence back in Washington for rival speeches
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is returning to Washington on Tuesday for the first time since leaving office, delivering a speech hours after former Vice President Mike Pence, a potential 2024 rival, who called on the Republican Party to stop looking backward.
-
Japan executes prisoner who killed 7 in Tokyo street rampage
Japan on Tuesday executed a man who killed seven people in a vehicle crash and stabbing rampage in a crowded Tokyo shopping district in 2008.
-
Boris Johnson defends meeting ex-KGB agent at party
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended meeting a Russian oligarch with a KGB past, saying 'as far as I am aware' no government business was discussed at the 2018 get-together.
-
U.K. leadership live debate interrupted after incident in studio
A live debate between the two candidates vying to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister came to a sudden halt on Wednesday when there was a loud crash in the studio.
-
Daughters oppose upcoming execution of mother's killer
A woman and her sister -- along with their uncle -- oppose Alabama's plan to execute the man who killed their mother. Unless a judge or the governor intervenes, Joe Nathan James Jr., 49, will die by lethal injection Thursday evening.
-
Man's 63-month prison term matches longest for Capitol riot
A man who attacked police officers with poles during the riot at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Tuesday to more than five years in prison, matching the longest term of imprisonment so far among hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions.
Politics
-
Privacy committee to study RCMP use of spyware tools
The House of Commons Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics Committee voted Tuesday to begin a special summer study to examine the RCMP's use of spyware, calling on the national police force to be more transparent about the software it uses to conduct surveillance or collect data as part of its investigations.
-
Sport Canada knew of Team Canada sexual assault allegations in 2018
Michel Ruest, a senior director of Sport Canada, says the federal organization was made aware of an alleged sexual assault involving members of Team Canada's world junior hockey team in late June 2018, but did not follow up with Hockey Canada over the next four years.
-
Former Conservative PM Stephen Harper endorses Pierre Poilievre for party leader
Former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper has endorsed Pierre Poilievre to be the party's next leader.
Health
-
Canadian Blood Services faces backlash after lifting mask mandates at donor centres
Canadian Blood Services has announced that it is no longer requiring masks at its donor centres, a move that has sparked backlash from health experts and some long-time donors.
-
With ERs on the brink, doctors explain what patients should consider before they go
A health-care staffing crisis and another wave of COVID-19 are pushing emergency departments across Canada to the brink, with wait times hitting new highs and several hospitals recently being forced to temporarily close their ERs.
-
3M to spin off healthcare business, earplugs unit seeks bankruptcy protection
3M Co on Tuesday disclosed plans to spin off its healthcare business into a listed company, joining a raft of U.S. manufacturers looking to simplify their business and boost investor returns.
Sci-Tech
-
Conflict between humans, polar bears on the rise: report
New research shows rising cases of polar bear and human conflict taking place in Churchill, Canada, and the Arctic.
-
Invasive hornets found in B.C., Washington given a new common name
A species of invasive insects spotted in B.C. and Washington state and sometimes referred to as "murder hornets" has been given a new common name.
-
In a first, coin bearing zodiac found off Israel's coast
Israel's Antiquities Authority said Monday it has discovered a rare 1,850-year-old bronze zodiac coin during an underwater survey off the coastal city of Haifa.
Entertainment
-
Harry Styles secures first Mercury Prize nomination
Harry Styles has secured his first Mercury Prize nomination with his third solo album, competing for the British music award with acts like singer-songwriter Sam Fender and rapper Little Simz.
-
Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar top MTV VMA nominees
Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar are top contenders with seven nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
-
Tony Dow's management team removes statement star has died
After sharing a statement on his verified Facebook account Tuesday morning that Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for his role as older brother Wally Cleaver on 'Leave It to Beaver,' had died, Dow's management team has removed the statement.
Business
-
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Canadian tech giant Shopify Inc. will layoff 10 per cent of its workforce Tuesday because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
-
U.S. to sell additional 20M barrels of oil from strategic reserve
The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will sell an additional 20 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a previous plan to tap the facility to calm oil prices boosted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and as demand recovers from the pandemic.
-
S&P/TSX composite down as Shopify decline weighs on technology sector
North American markets ended the trading day in the red, with a double-digit decline in Shopify Inc. weighing on the technology sector of Canada's main stock exchange and U.S. stock markets sank ahead of Wednesday's scheduled interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Lifestyle
-
Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species
A Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an 'invasive alien species,' citing the damage they cause to birds and other wildlife.
-
The Choco Taco is gone for good
The 'Choco Taco,' a beloved Klondike product that packaged ice cream in a taco-shaped cone, has been discontinued.
-
Victoria man transforms junk into acclaimed musical instruments
His collection of instruments (which he refers to as his kids and vows to never sell) includes a rotating drum, fabricating material from a failed “fast ferry project” and a percussive apparatus compiled from pieces of an amusement park ride.
Sports
-
Are Canadian parents concerned about enrolling their children in organized sports?
With both Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada currently in crisis over sexual assault allegations, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from parents looking to enroll their children in organized sports.
-
Victims rights advocate Kennedy calls for resignation of Hockey Canada leaders
Former NHL player and victims rights advocate Sheldon Kennedy has called for the resignation of Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith, his leadership team and the organization's board of directors as scrutiny of the organization's handling of sexual abuse allegations involving its players continues.
-
Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez to return tonight following successful cancer treatment
The 'voice of Blue Jays baseball' will return to the broadcast booth Tuesday night.
Autos
-
Volkswagen starts U.S. electric vehicle assembly in Tennessee
Volkswagen began production of its first electric vehicle assembled in the United States at a Tennessee plant Tuesday.
-
U.S. opens 3 probes of safety issues in Stellantis vehicles
U.S. safety regulators have opened three investigations into safety issues with about 1.65 million vehicles made by Stellantis.
-
From tractors to race cars: How Demi Chalkias is blazing a trail for female race car drivers
On CTVNews.ca, Heather Wright profiles Demi Chalkias, a race car driver who has quickly climbed the ranks in motorsports and is blazing a trail in a sport still largely dominated by men.