'Freedom Convoy' came together organically, organizer testifies
"Freedom Convoy" organizer Chris Barber says the initial purpose of the protest was to get the federal government to listen to truck drivers' concerns about cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Barber, 47, is the first of several organizers who will take the witness stand at the public inquiry investigating the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act.
Barber runs his own trucking company in Swift Current, Sask., and was greeted with a smattering of applause from spectators in the room.
He says he was contacted by a fellow truck driver, Brigitte Belton, about organizing some kind of protest against the mandates for truck drivers who cross the border between the United States and Canada.
After that, he says the plans came together organically and quickly through social media.
Within two weeks, thousands of trucks and protesters arrived in downtown Ottawa, where they ultimately blockaded city streets for nearly a month.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov.1, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' came together organically, organizer testifies
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber says the initial purpose of the protest was to get the federal government to listen to truck drivers' concerns about cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Ontario education minister pushes 'keep kids in school' message at early morning anti-strike debate
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce honed in on his mantra to 'keep kids in school' at an early morning debate in an effort to push through anti-strike legislation that could stop education workers from walking off the job on Friday.
Blair insists he 'did not ask' RCMP to release information about N.S. shooting guns
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair is sticking to his stance that he did not interfere in a police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting of April 2020.
Pelosi suspect, a Canadian man, wanted to break U.S. speaker's knees, police say
The man accused of attacking U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and 'break her kneecaps' to show other members of Congress there were 'consequences to actions,' authorities said Monday.
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
New research shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall.
Mom of last Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan named Silver Cross Mother
We'll see you at Christmas. It was October 2011 and Candy Greff was standing outside a restaurant in Morinville, Alta., saying goodbye to her son Byron Greff. Little did she know that it would be the last time she would see him alive.
Toronto family buys 38-room funeral home for $599,999 and turns it into dream house
A Toronto family is dead set on turning a nearly 150-year-old former funeral parlour in Ontario into the home of their dreams -- even if it means putting up with a few ghostly roommates.
Moments before fatal police shooting at Vancouver Canadian Tire captured on surveillance video
On Day 1 of a coroner’s inquest, the jury was shown surveillance video from inside a Vancouver store where a man attacked employees, took a customer hostage, and stabbed a responding officer before being shot and killed by police in 2016.
Menopause, hormone replacement and heart health: New Canadian guidelines
New guidelines informing the care of perimenopausal and post-menopausal woman in Canada have been released, backed by new data to help physicians know when to prescribe menopausal hormone therapy — and when it might not be worth potential risks.
Canada
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' came together organically, organizer testifies
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber says the initial purpose of the protest was to get the federal government to listen to truck drivers' concerns about cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
-
Ontario education minister pushes 'keep kids in school' message at early morning anti-strike debate
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce honed in on his mantra to 'keep kids in school' at an early morning debate in an effort to push through anti-strike legislation that could stop education workers from walking off the job on Friday.
-
Doug Ford's lawyers to appear in to court today to fight Emergencies Act summons
Lawyers for Ontario Premier Doug Ford and a top provincial minister are set to argue in court today in an effort to get the pair out of testifying at the federal Emergencies Act inquiry.
-
Mom of last Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan named Silver Cross Mother
We'll see you at Christmas. It was October 2011 and Candy Greff was standing outside a restaurant in Morinville, Alta., saying goodbye to her son Byron Greff. Little did she know that it would be the last time she would see him alive.
-
Blair insists he 'did not ask' RCMP to release information about N.S. shooting guns
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair is sticking to his stance that he did not interfere in a police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting of April 2020.
-
'First-class act': Port aux Basques residents receive surprise gift from Toronto Maple Leafs following Fiona
Still dealing with the devastation wrought by post-tropical storm Fiona, the residents of Channel-Port aux Basques, N.L., received a surprise gift last week: team-branded clothing from the Toronto Maple Leafs.
World
-
North Korea warns U.S. of 'powerful' response to allied drills
North Korea's Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of 'more powerful follow-up measures' in response.
-
U.K. minister under fire for calling migrants an 'invasion'
Britain's interior minister was facing criticism Tuesday for describing migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats as an 'invasion.'
-
South Korea officials admit responsibility in Halloween tragedy
South Korean officials admitted responsibility and apologized on Tuesday for failures in preventing and responding to a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry.
-
India PM visits site of bridge collapse as families mourn
India's prime minister on Tuesday visited the site in western India where a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into a river, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 135 in one of the country's worst accidents in years.
-
Shanghai Disney guests kept in closed park for virus testing
Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were temporarily blocked from leaving as part of virus testing that extended to more than 400,000 people, the city government announced Tuesday.
-
15 hurt, including 3 children, in Chicago Halloween shooting
As many as 15 people, including three children, were injured in a drive-by shooting on Halloween night that sent shots flying into a crowd along a Chicago street corner, police said.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' came together organically, organizer testifies
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber says the initial purpose of the protest was to get the federal government to listen to truck drivers' concerns about cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
-
Blair insists he 'did not ask' RCMP to release information about N.S. shooting guns
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair is sticking to his stance that he did not interfere in a police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting of April 2020.
-
'Diagolon' founder Jeremy MacKenzie expected to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
The public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act during 'Freedom Convoy' protests says it expects to call 'Diagolon' founder Jeremy MacKenzie as a witness.
Health
-
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
New research shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall.
-
U.S. FDA panel to examine evidence that pulse oximeters may not work as well on dark skin
A panel of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Medical Devices Advisory Committee will meet Tuesday to review clinical data about the accuracy of pulse oximetry in patients with darker skin and to discuss recommendations on using these devices on people with dark skin tones.
-
Indonesia revokes drug companies' licenses after 159 deaths
Indonesian authorities have revoked the licenses of two pharmaceutical companies to produce syrup-type medicines following the deaths of 159 children due to acute kidney injury, officials said Tuesday.
Sci-Tech
-
A star exploded and its remains now vibrantly linger in space
An observatory documented the aftermath of a massive Vela Supernova star via telescope, 11,000 years after it exploded.
-
How watching a scary movie or visiting a haunted house can actually reduce stress
Could scary movies actually be good for you? New research finds that a heart-pumping scare may be beneficial to the brain, especially for those dealing with stress.
-
'Planet killer' near-Earth asteroid spotted, the largest in 8 years
Astronomers have spotted three near-Earth asteroids that were lurking undetected within the glare of the sun. One of the asteroids is the largest potentially hazardous object to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years.
Entertainment
-
Tom Brady opens up about his divorce from Gisele
Tom Brady has opened up about his divorce from wife of 13 years Gisele Bundchen, saying that he's focusing on his family and football in the midst of a 'very amicable situation.'
-
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
Migos rapper Takeoff is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed.
-
Woman says Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 1991 and 2008
A woman testified Monday that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in a hotel room during the Toronto Film Festival in 1991, then did it again when she went to confront him in the same hotel during the same festival 17 years later.
Business
-
Toronto Stock Exchange halts trading due to tech issue
The Toronto Stock Exchange has halted trading while it deals with a technical issue.
-
Grain ships depart Ukraine, security unassured
Ships loaded with grain departed Ukraine on Tuesday despite Russia suspending its participation in a UN-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies meant for parts of the world struggling with hunger.
-
Iran's currency hits new low against the dollar amid unrest
Iran's currency dropped to its lowest value against the dollar on Tuesday, after weeks of nationwide unrest roiling the country. A stalemate in negotiations to revive Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers has also weighed heavily on the rial.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto family buys 38-room funeral home for $599,999 and turns it into dream house
A Toronto family is dead set on turning a nearly 150-year-old former funeral parlour in Ontario into the home of their dreams -- even if it means putting up with a few ghostly roommates.
-
Powerball prize soars to US$1.2B after no winners found Monday
There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers.
-
How watching a scary movie or visiting a haunted house can actually reduce stress
Could scary movies actually be good for you? New research finds that a heart-pumping scare may be beneficial to the brain, especially for those dealing with stress.
Sports
-
Fans in 'Fight Antisemitism' shirts courtside at Nets game
Fans wearing 'Fight Antisemitism' shirts occupied some courtside seats at the Brooklyn-Indiana game on Monday night, days after Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out a link to a film that includes anti-Jewish tropes.
-
Qatar gives fans paid trips to sing at World Cup ceremony
Up to 1,600 fans of the teams that qualified for this year's World Cup are being recruited for an all expenses-paid trip to Qatar to sing in the opening ceremony and stay for at least two weeks promoting positive social media content about the soccer tournament and the host nation.
-
World Series rainout: Astros, Phillies to play Game 3 Tuesday
In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday -- with his middle finger as he stepped off Houston's team bus.
Autos
-
'My stomach just dropped': 1970s muscle car stolen from Winnipeg man's driveway
A Winnipeg man is combing through his neighbourhood, trying to find his vintage muscle car that was stolen from his driveway early Monday morning.
-
McLaren plucks away Ganassi sponsor and Kanaan for Indy 500
The tit-for-tat war between Zak Brown and Chip Ganassi took another turn Tuesday when Arrow McLaren SP announced it had signed both a Ganassi sponsor and Tony Kanaan to drive the Indianapolis 500.
-
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.