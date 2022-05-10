Fraser pressed on why Immigration has not approved 3,100 Afghans who helped Canada

OTTAWA -

NDP caucus chair Jenny Kwan says she is seeking urgent answers about what has happened to the applications of 3,100 Afghans who helped the Canadian military.

Kwan is demanding Immigration Minister Sean Fraser explain why the Afghans, whose credentials were checked and verified by Canada's military, have not had their applications to come to Canada approved.

Defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre told a parliamentary committee Monday night that the Defence Department had checked and verified the credentials of 3,800 Afghans, including interpreters, who supported the Canadian military.

But the committee heard only 900 of them have had their applications to come to Canada approved so far by the Immigration Department.

Kwan says she is planning to pursue the matter vigorously as the lives of Afghans who helped Canadian troops are in danger from the Taliban.

She says the Taliban is hunting down interpreters and their families, and she wants Canada to issue a one-time travel document so vulnerable Afghans do not have to raise their heads to apply for passports.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2022.