Fraser pressed on why Immigration has not approved 3,100 Afghans who helped Canada

Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues

Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.

Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years

The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.

Meet the six candidates on the ballot to be the next Conservative leader

Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Six candidates have secured their place on the ballot, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.

Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned

From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.

Prince Charles delivers the Queen's Speech at U.K. parliament opener

Britain's Conservative government made sweeping promises to cut crime, improve health care and revive the U.K.'s pandemic-scarred economy as it laid out its plans for the next year in a tradition-steeped ceremony in Parliament -- but without Queen Elizabeth II, who was absent for the first time in six decades.

Alabama inmate who escaped jail waives extradition

A murder suspect who surrendered after a weeklong flight with his jailer ended with her mortally wounded in an Indiana ditch waived extradition on Tuesday and will be swiftly sent back to Alabama, an official said.

    Composite image shows Casey Cole White, left, and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White. (U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)

  • Donors urged to dig deep as Ukraine war hits Syria hard

    The European Union's top diplomat warned Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is making the plight of poverty-stricken Syrians far worse and urged donors to dig deep to help the Middle East country wracked by more than a decade of civil war.

    Syrian refugees walk through a camp for displaced people near the village of Kafr Aruq, in Idlib province, Syria, on Jan. 28, 2021. (Ghaith Alsayed / AP)

  • Colombia cartel shuts down towns over leader's extradition

    The Gulf Clan drug cartel shut down dozens of towns in northern Colombia for four days in reaction to its leader being extradited to the U.S. for trial. It warned that anyone who disobeyed the stay-at-home order risked being shot or having their vehicle burned.

  • Sri Lanka orders troops to shoot those involved in violence

    Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government on Tuesday, a day after violent clashes left four dead and prompted the resignation of the prime minister, who is blamed along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades.

