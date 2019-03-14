

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - The former leader of Alberta's defunct Wildrose Party is dismissing talk that he plans to lead another provincial conservative party.

Brian Jean says on Twitter that he's heard "crazy rumours," but they don't involve him.

A column in the Calgary Sun says Jean is recruiting candidates and planning to lead the fledgling Freedom Conservative Party.

That sparked comments on Twitter from former prime minister Stephen Harper and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe urging conservatives to remain united.

The Wildrose merged with Alberta's Progressive Conservatives in 2017 to create the United Conservative Party after the PCs lost power to the NDP

Jean quit politics after losing the new party's leadership race to Jason Kenney, who says he doesn't know what Jean's plans are but adds that one conservative party is needed to stop vote-splitting.