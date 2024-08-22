Former U.S. ambassador to Canada gives 'tsunami warning' about Trump
A former United States ambassador to Canada is sounding the alarm that a second Donald Trump presidency would cause chaos for Canadians as he urged Americans abroad that their votes could prove crucial in the presidential election.
Bruce Heyman, who served as ambassador from 2014 to 2017, gave Canada a "tsunami warning," saying if Trump takes the White House, Canada is at great risk.
Heyman's warning came on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention, where thousands of party faithful have gathered to rally behind Kamala Harris and bask in the excitement building around the vice-president since she quickly ascended to the top of the ticket.
The enthusiasm, while palpable in the halls of the convention, does not guarantee a win in November and Heyman says it critical that Americans around the world ensure their vote counts.
He says there are at least 6.5 million eligible voters living in other countries, mainly in Canada and Mexico.
When U.S. President Joe Biden was elected in 2020, Heyman says votes from Americans abroad played a key role in clinching battleground states.
Heyman said much of that support was shored up through a website and outreach targeting American voters from abroad.
Those efforts resulted in the amount of votes from Americans elsewhere in the world increasing by more than 73 per cent in 2016, and half of those votes went to battleground states.
"Americans in Canada, you can be part of the decision of who wins the election in the United States," Heyman said on Wednesday.
Harris is set to officially accept the party's nomination Thursday and deliver a speech that will formally introduce her as the Democrats' pick for president. The day's theme is "For our Future."
The former ambassador said the election could prove critical for the future of Canadians, too. Heyman, who was appointed under former president Barack Obama, became well known for strengthening the relationship between Canada and the U.S. under both former prime minister Stephen Harper and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Heyman and his wife, Vicki, left as Trump took America's reins but remained connected to Canada, even writing a book about their experiences with Canadian diplomacy. They since have supported Democratic campaigns.
The first Trump administration proved tumultuous for Canada, he said, with the former president's policies affecting more than trade.
Thousands of people in the U.S., afraid of rumours of deportation, started travelling into Canada outside of regular border crossings.
Trump has promised to deport 11 million undocumented immigrants if he gets a second term. Heyman said he believes that people, once again motivated by fear, would start to flee north in even higher numbers.
"I don't believe Canada is prepared for those kinds of numbers to come across the border," he said.
If bans against abortion expand further in the U.S., Heyman forewarned, people may look to Canada for help. If Trump claws back environmental policies, it could affect Canada's investment into green technologies, Heyman said.
And if a Trump administration removes support from NATO and other alliances, Canada's stature around the world would diminish alongside the U.S., Heyman said.
He added that Canada would likely have to fast-track its NATO defence funding commitments to avoid Trump's wrath. Trudeau said last month that Canada expects to hit its target of two per cent of national gross domestic product on defence by 2032.
The Republican party's platform hints at further protectionist policies, and Trump has signalled plans for a 10 per cent tariff on imports.
"I think that for Canada, it's a high risk -- the Trump administration -- if he implements the policies he says he wants to implement," Heyman said.
"And the greatest risk for Canada is he does it all at once as a swarm tactic to attack Democrats."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rail work stoppage shuts down some Ontario, Quebec, B.C. commuter rail lines
Bewildered commuters were turned away from shuttered rail lines on Thursday as an unprecedented railway lockout upset travel plans for more than 30,000 daily riders in some of Canada's largest cities.
Former U.S. ambassador to Canada gives 'tsunami warning' about Trump
A former United States ambassador to Canada is sounding the alarm that a second Donald Trump presidency would cause chaos for Canadians as he urged Americans abroad that their votes could prove crucial in the presidential election.
New home prices edge up slightly in July, first annual increase in 15 months: StatCan
The cost of a new home in Canada was up 0.1 per cent in July compared to a year earlier, the first annual increase since March 2023, according to Statistics Canada.
The first person in Canada to legally access 'magic mushroom' therapy has died at age 56
A Saskatoon man who became a trailblazer for psilocybin-assisted therapy, using a psychedelic drug commonly known as magic mushrooms, has died at age 56.
Body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch is among those recovered from yacht wreckage, officials say
The Italian coast guard said Thursday the body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch is among those recovered off the coast of Sicily from the wreckage of a superyacht whose builders had called unsinkable.
Video shows swimmer bringing man to safety near Vancouver's Stanley Park
An avid swimmer insists he did not rescue a man he spotted floating in Vancouver’s English Bay – he just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and offered a helping hand.
DEVELOPING 9,300 employees locked out: Latest updates on shutdown of Canada's 2 largest railways
In a first for Canada, freight traffic on its two largest railways has simultaneously ground to a halt, threatening to upend supply chains trying to move forward from pandemic-related disruptions and a port strike last year.
Botswana uncovers a huge 2,492-carat diamond that could be one of the biggest ever
Botswana says one of the largest diamonds ever found has been unearthed at one of its mines and will be put on show on Thursday.
Child's phone catches fire in Cambridge, Ont. movie theatre
A mother was left shaken after her 11-year-old's cellphone suddenly caught fire while he was in a movie theatre.
Canada
-
Rail work stoppage shuts down some Ontario, Quebec, B.C. commuter rail lines
Bewildered commuters were turned away from shuttered rail lines on Thursday as an unprecedented railway lockout upset travel plans for more than 30,000 daily riders in some of Canada's largest cities.
-
Crown wants closed-door hearings in lawsuit of Canadian who was detained in Sudan
The Crown wants at least six current and former security officials to testify behind closed doors in the lawsuit of a Montreal man who was detained in Sudan — a move the man's lawyer calls a serious infringement of the open court principle.
-
Video shows swimmer bringing man to safety near Vancouver's Stanley Park
An avid swimmer insists he did not rescue a man he spotted floating in Vancouver’s English Bay – he just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and offered a helping hand.
-
Bisexual man in GTA facing deportation in four days makes desperate plea to stay in Canada
A Kenyan man facing deportation fears his life will be in danger if Canada sends him back in four days.
-
'Gut wrenching' report: B.C. First Nations life expectancy plunges by six years
Life expectancy for British Columbia's First Nations people has dropped by more than six years since 2017, says a report tracking Indigenous health issues.
-
Child's phone catches fire in Cambridge, Ont. movie theatre
A mother was left shaken after her 11-year-old's cellphone suddenly caught fire while he was in a movie theatre.
World
-
Democratic convention ends Thursday with the party's new standard bearer, Kamala Harris
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris closes out the Democratic National Convention Thursday night when she accepts her party's historic presidential nomination and seizes one of her few remaining opportunities to appeal to an audience of millions.
-
Body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch is among those recovered from yacht wreckage, officials say
The Italian coast guard said Thursday the body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch is among those recovered off the coast of Sicily from the wreckage of a superyacht whose builders had called unsinkable.
-
Titanic newspaper article discovered in wardrobe after 112 years
A newspaper illustrating the agonizing wait facing families of those onboard the Titanic has been discovered at the back of a wardrobe in England after more than a century.
-
Russian detention extended for Israeli-Canadian influencer wanted in U.S. for fraud
Police in St Petersburg have detained an Israeli-Canadian racing car driver wanted by the United States for alleged large-scale fraud relating to an illegal online stock trading scheme, the city's court system said on Wednesday evening.
-
Kennedy campaign's future in question as Trump allies lobby for endorsement
Close allies to Donald Trump are quietly urging independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to endorse the Republican nominee if he withdraws from the campaign for the White House as soon as this week.
-
French destroyer in EU mission rescues 29 mariners from oil tanker stricken in Red Sea attacks
A French destroyer rescued 29 mariners from an oil tanker that came under repeated attack in the Red Sea, officials said Thursday, while also destroying a bomb-carrying drone boat in the area.
Politics
-
Global Affairs Canada 'very proud' of $9M NYC condo purchase, says consul general Tom Clark didn't influence
Canada's consul general in New York Tom Clark did not influence the government's decision to purchase his new official residence, a senior Global Affairs Canada official told MPs Wednesday.
-
Conservative MP deletes post that claimed cost of living is driving parents to traffic kids
Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri has deleted a post on X that claimed the affordability crisis has driven parents to traffic their kids.
-
Crown wants closed-door hearings in lawsuit of Canadian who was detained in Sudan
The Crown wants at least six current and former security officials to testify behind closed doors in the lawsuit of a Montreal man who was detained in Sudan — a move the man's lawyer calls a serious infringement of the open court principle.
Health
-
Fluoride at twice the recommended limit is linked to lower IQ in kids, U.S. report says
A U.S. government report expected to stir debate concluded that fluoride in drinking water at twice the recommended limit is linked with lower IQ in children.
-
Ketamine therapy can help people with depression, but also poses risks: experts
Ketamine can be a 'life-saving' treatment for depression but also a major risk to patients with a history of addiction, Canadian psychiatrists say after U.S. authorities charged several people in connection with actor Matthew Perry's overdose death.
-
'Jarring' survey results reveal worsening mental health among Ontario youth
More than half of middle and high school students in Ontario say they’re experiencing a significant level of psychological distress, a figure that has doubled over the past decade, new research shows.
Sci-Tech
-
Botswana uncovers a huge 2,492-carat diamond that could be one of the biggest ever
Botswana says one of the largest diamonds ever found has been unearthed at one of its mines and will be put on show on Thursday.
-
A robot's attempt to get a sample of the melted fuel at Japan's damaged nuclear reactor is suspended
An attempt to use an extendable robot to remove a fragment of melted fuel from a wrecked reactor at Japan’s tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was suspended Thursday due to a technical issue.
-
'Caught me by surprise': Rare 'blue' frog spotted in Nova Scotia
When a Nova Scotia woman set out on a walk, she ended up discovering something very colourful - a rare 'blue' frog.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift calls cancellation of Vienna shows 'devastating,' explains silence
Two weeks after organizers scrubbed Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna amid a foiled terror plot, the singer issued her first statement on the cancellation.
-
'It Ends With Us' actor Brandon Sklenar addresses online 'negativity' after backlash related to the film
'It Ends With Us' actor Brandon Sklenar is addressing the online discourse surrounding the release and promotion of the new movie.
-
Adam Sandler is putting 'stud' Travis Kelce in the 'Happy Gilmore' sequel
The world learned the degree of Sandler's affection for the Kansas City Chief tight end during a recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,' where the actor and comedian revealed that Kelce will be in the sequel for his hit 'Happy Gilmore' movie.
Business
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 9,300 employees locked out: Latest updates on shutdown of Canada's 2 largest railways
In a first for Canada, freight traffic on its two largest railways has simultaneously ground to a halt, threatening to upend supply chains trying to move forward from pandemic-related disruptions and a port strike last year.
-
Toronto woman billed $57,000 for roof repair, company says it mistakenly overcharged
A Toronto woman who hired a roofing company to inspect her eavestroughs said she couldn't believe her roof was in such terrible condition that it needed repairs that would cost more than $57,000.
-
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
Lifestyle
-
Video shows sea otter hitching ride on B.C. woman's paddleboard
When Joanie Paquin was walking towards the water the other day, she was preparing to go paddle boarding with her visiting sister. She never expected to pick up a second passenger.
-
Plaything or peril? Brazilian kites are endangering lives and prompting a push for a national ban
Kite fighting has caused horrific injuries and even deaths, and a bill moving through Brazil's Congress is seeking to prohibit the manufacture, sale and use of the razor-sharp lines nationwide, with violators facing one to three years in prison and a hefty fine.
-
Ticket sold in northeastern Ont. wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
The winner of Tuesday night's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot bought their ticket in the Timiskaming-Cochrane area of northeastern Ontario, lottery officials say.
Sports
-
Canada's Pendrith finds groove in late summer, just in time for PGA Tour playoffs
Taylor Pendrith has always been able to find his groove as summer winds down. This year, it's made him the top Canadian in the PGA Tour's playoffs.
-
Nelly Korda looks to rediscover unbeatable form in Women's British Open at the home of golf
One of the greatest winning streaks in the history of women’s golf sure has come to end heading into this week’s British Open — the fifth and final major of the year.
-
Canadian baseball star Joey Votto announces retirement after 17 MLB seasons
Joey Votto was sad to end his comeback bid to play for his hometown Toronto Blue Jays, but the 40-year-old first baseman could not ignore that his game was no longer at a Major League level.
Autos
-
2 found in trunk of car speeding 50 km/h over the limit in Ottawa
Ottawa police caught a group of eight people in a five-seater vehicle speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit on Greenbank Road in Ottawa's Barrhaven neighbourhood.
-
Ford changes EV plans, will delay pickup truck, axe three-row SUV
Ford Motor is reshuffling its electric vehicle plans, killing its three-row SUV and delaying its next-generation pickup while adding a new pickup and van to its future lineup as it adjusts to slower-than-expected EV growth.
-
Toronto family claims car wash malfunction caused $3K in damage
A Toronto family claims a car wash malfunction caused nearly $3,000 worth of damage to their vehicle.
Local Spotlight
Video shows swimmer bringing man to safety near Vancouver's Stanley Park
An avid swimmer insists he did not rescue a man he spotted floating in Vancouver’s English Bay – he just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and offered a helping hand.
'Competitiveness has always been a part of me': Former Humboldt Bronco heading to Paris for Paralympics
Jacob Wassermann, 24, is heading to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris just a few years after taking up the sport of rowing.
Video shows sea otter hitching ride on B.C. woman's paddleboard
When Joanie Paquin was walking towards the water the other day, she was preparing to go paddle boarding with her visiting sister. She never expected to pick up a second passenger.
Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence movie among major productions filming in Calgary
A new movie starring Hollywood heavyweights Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence and LaKeith Stanfield began filming in Calgary Monday.
Saskatchewan's Twilite Drive-in celebrates 70th anniversary
The Twilite Drive-in Theatre has been serving movie lovers for decades.
Children battling chronic illness get luxury rides to BC Lions game
More than a dozen children who have been diagnosed with chronic illnesses were given an unforgettable experience on the way to Sunday’s BC Lions game.
Decades of protection added to 164-year-old New Brunswick lighthouse
Decades of durability have been added to one of Canada’s most photographed lighthouses, the Swallowtail Lighthouse on New Brunswick’s Grand Manan Island.
After multiple open heart surgeries, 10-year-old Montreal boy ready to hit Grade Six running
After four open heart surgeries, 10-year-old Samih Angelo Alame is thriving and ready to hit Grade Six running.
'There needs to be changes': Downtown Vancouver store fed up after spending $300K to fight constant crime
The owners of a thrift store on Vancouver's Granville strip are fed up after spending $300,000 to fight off what they describe as escalating crime over the past three years.
Vancouver
-
Maple Ridge pharmacist suspended by college in 'extraordinary action' to protect public
A Maple Ridge pharmacist and the store he runs are the subject of "extraordinary actions" by the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia that will take effect Friday.
-
Video shows swimmer bringing man to safety near Vancouver's Stanley Park
An avid swimmer insists he did not rescue a man he spotted floating in Vancouver’s English Bay – he just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and offered a helping hand.
-
CTV News Reality Check: BC NDP fumbles ER closures, which will continue
A Vancouver-area emergency department has now turned away patients for a fifth time, showing how the New Democrats' fumbling of doctor shortages is impacting urban and rural British Columbia alike.
Toronto
-
Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police
York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.
-
No GO train service on Milton line and at Hamilton GO station Thursday due to rail lockout
There will be no GO train service on the Milton line and at Hamilton GO station due to a possible rail strike on Thursday.
-
Toronto woman billed $57,000 for roof repair, company says it mistakenly overcharged
A Toronto woman who hired a roofing company to inspect her eavestroughs said she couldn't believe her roof was in such terrible condition that it needed repairs that would cost more than $57,000.
Calgary
-
Multiple homes damaged, one cat injured in Riverbend fire
The Calgary Fire Department and arson investigators are looking into what started an overnight fire in the southeast community of Riverbend.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Warm and mild on Thursday, evening thunderstorms likely Friday
Thursday will be a pretty average day – literally – with a mix of sun and cloud and the diurnal temperatures right on par with the seasonal averages.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 9,300 employees locked out: Latest updates on shutdown of Canada's 2 largest railways
In a first for Canada, freight traffic on its two largest railways has simultaneously ground to a halt, threatening to upend supply chains trying to move forward from pandemic-related disruptions and a port strike last year.
Ottawa
-
Fire damages apartment in Ottawa's east end
The Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters responded to a call for a fire in a high-rise building in the 1100 block of Cummings Avenue, near Ogilvie Road, at approximately 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
-
Loblaw to open new no name discount store in Brockville, Ont.
Loblaw is opening a new ultra-discount grocery store in Brockville, Ont. this fall.
-
National rail shutdown begins as employees locked out at both major Canadian railways
Trains across the country have ground to a halt as 9,300 workers were locked out by both of Canada's major railways after they failed to agree on a new contract before a 12:01 a.m. EDT deadline.
Montreal
-
No service on some exo lines due to national rail shutdown
Exo is one of many train companies across Canada that have come to a halt in service after 9,300 workers were locked out by Canada's major railways.
-
Welcome Hall Mission giving extra meals to scatter homeless population in Saint-Henri
The Welcome Hall Mission says it is gearing up to offer 100 extra meals a day to help people living with homelessness who use a hotly contested day centre in the Saint-Henri neighbourhood.
-
Woman killed by a cube van crossing the street south of Montreal
A 35-year-old woman was struck and killed by a cube van while crossing the street in Saint-Sebastien, near Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 9,300 employees locked out: Latest updates on shutdown of Canada's 2 largest railways
In a first for Canada, freight traffic on its two largest railways has simultaneously ground to a halt, threatening to upend supply chains trying to move forward from pandemic-related disruptions and a port strike last year.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Clearing today, heating up Friday
Wildfire smoke moved south into the Edmonton region overnight and Air Quality Health Index readings are in the "Moderate Risk" range this morning.
-
Firefighters called to house fire on St. Albert Trail
Firefighters were called to a house fire in Edmonton early on Thursday morning.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police chief expects charges to be laid in high-profile attack on couple
The new chief for the Halifax Regional Police expects charges to be laid in connection to a high-profile attack on a same-sex couple in the city’s downtown core earlier this summer.
-
Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $5M sold to New Brunswicker
A lottery ticket sold online in New Brunswick is about to make one lucky winner a multi-millionaire.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 9,300 employees locked out: Latest updates on shutdown of Canada's 2 largest railways
In a first for Canada, freight traffic on its two largest railways has simultaneously ground to a halt, threatening to upend supply chains trying to move forward from pandemic-related disruptions and a port strike last year.
Winnipeg
-
'Intimate partner violence' led to triple homicide in McCreary: Manitoba RCMP
A 'horrific act of intimate partner violence' is what led to a triple homicide in McCreary, Man. last week according to RCMP.
-
Winnipeg synagogues received bomb threats: Jewish Federation
Winnipeg synagogues were among the Jewish organizations across the country that received bomb threats Wednesday morning.
-
'Beware of free plants': Master gardener warns about invasive species that could take over your yard
A Manitoba master gardener is warning Manitobans about accepting free plants as the growing season nears its end and people may be thinning out their flower beds.
Regina
-
'An explicit endorsement': Regina city council votes down motion to rename Dewdney Avenue
Regina city councilors voted down a motion to rename Dewdney Avenue Wednesday night.
-
'It's become a burden': Longstanding Moose Jaw business to auction off items before shuttering
An iconic business in Moose Jaw for the last six decades, CanaDay's Apparel Ltd. is shutting its doors and holding a massive auction for all its assets as the owners say running the company has become too expensive.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 9,300 employees locked out: Latest updates on shutdown of Canada's 2 largest railways
In a first for Canada, freight traffic on its two largest railways has simultaneously ground to a halt, threatening to upend supply chains trying to move forward from pandemic-related disruptions and a port strike last year.
Kitchener
-
Water restrictions lift in Waterloo Region as pipe repairs wrap up
Regular water service has resumed in Waterloo Region after a large pipe supplying approximately 20 per cent of the region’s drinking water was repaired.
-
Child's phone catches fire in Cambridge, Ont. movie theatre
A mother was left shaken after her 11-year-old's cellphone suddenly caught fire while he was in a movie theatre.
-
Suspect identified in Kitchener sexual assault investigation
Police have identified a suspect in a sexual assault investigation and are warning the public he may be armed and dangerous.
Saskatoon
-
The first person in Canada to legally access 'magic mushroom' therapy has died at age 56
A Saskatoon man who became a trailblazer for psilocybin-assisted therapy, using a psychedelic drug commonly known as magic mushrooms, has died at age 56.
-
'A hell of a fire': Home destroyed in farm fire south of Saskatoon
A large fire south of Saskatoon has destroyed multiple buildings, including a home.
-
Saskatoon unveils $1.2B funding plan for arena district
Saskatoon’s administration revealed its cost estimate for the proposed downtown arena district — $1.22 billion.
Northern Ontario
-
Family of four displaced after fire destroys Englehart home
Nearly two dozen volunteer firefighters rushed to the scene of a house fire off Highway 11 in Englehart on Wednesday afternoon.
-
The first person in Canada to legally access 'magic mushroom' therapy has died at age 56
A Saskatoon man who became a trailblazer for psilocybin-assisted therapy, using a psychedelic drug commonly known as magic mushrooms, has died at age 56.
-
Former U.S. ambassador to Canada gives 'tsunami warning' about Trump
A former United States ambassador to Canada is sounding the alarm that a second Donald Trump presidency would cause chaos for Canadians as he urged Americans abroad that their votes could prove crucial in the presidential election.
London
-
Supervised Drug Consumption Site in London responds to Health Ministry’s policy shift about harm reduction
Still open and offering services, the Carepoint Consumption and Treatment Service in London was not included on a list of ten supervised drug consumption sites that the provincial government is closing across Ontario.
-
'I thought he was going to kill me': Elderly woman explains how she survived knife attack
An elderly woman says she’s lucky to be alive after surviving a stabbing attack while walking her dog near her east London Ont. home on Monday morning.
-
No injuries reported after London gas leak
Several homes were evacuated in southeast London Wednesday evening for a reported gas leak. Multiple emergency crews were at the scene on Tweedsmuir Avenue near Arcadia Crescent, blocking off a portion of the road.
Barrie
-
Garage fire damages home in Collingwood
Garage destroyed by fire Thursday night.
-
Crow from Grey-Bruce tests positive for West Nile Virus
A crow has been found carrying the West Nile Virus in Grey Bruce County.
-
Young mother killed in head-on Innisfil crash crossed centre line, police say
A young mother who died in a crash in Innisfil in the spring caused the fatal collision, police say.
Windsor
-
One person dies in house fire on Bruce Avenue
A Windsor fire investigator is at the scene of a fatal house fire on Bruce Avenue.
-
National rail shutdown begins as employees locked out at both major Canadian railways
Trains across the country have ground to a halt as 9,300 workers were locked out by both of Canada's major railways after they failed to agree on a new contract before a 12:01 a.m. EDT deadline.
-
Opioid crisis drives Windsor residents to learn naloxone use
Windsor residents are stepping up to combat the ongoing opioid crisis by learning how to use naloxone—a life-saving tool in overdose situations.
Vancouver Island
-
Province supports 72 more shelter beds in Victoria, amid calls for more
The province has announced funding for 72 net new shelter beds in Victoria, as a city taskforce pushes to get people out of homelessness.
-
'Gut wrenching' report: B.C. First Nations life expectancy plunges by six years
Life expectancy for British Columbia's First Nations people has dropped by more than six years since 2017, says a report tracking Indigenous health issues.
-
Multiple B.C. synagogues targeted with bomb threats, premier says
As police investigate bomb threats emailed to Jewish institutions across Canada, the premier of B.C. has confirmed "multiple" synagogues within the province were targeted.
Kelowna
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
-
West Kelowna police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta man sentenced to 4 years for possession of child porn
A 41-year-old southern Alberta man has been sentenced to four years after police found more than half a million images and videos of child porn on his computers.
-
'A huge impact': Lethbridge groups fundraising at Whoop-Up Days
Plenty of people and businesses are taking part in this year's Whoop-Up Days and some local non-profits and organizations are also raising money.
-
'It's fun being creative': Whoop-Up Days inspired food menu launches
Those taking in the food at this year’s Whoop-Up Days festival can expect to see a few different items on the menu.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Six new forest fires reported Wednesday in the northeast
Ontario Forest Fires reported there were six new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by early evening Wednesday.
-
Consumption site ban will lead to more deaths, northern official say
Northern officials say safe consumption services are still needed to keep patients alive and connect them to treatment.
-
Hwy. 17 east of the Sault reopens after collision
Highway 17 is closed in Thessalon, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday afternoon.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
-
Myrle Vokey, beloved educator who created the Newfoundland Screech-in, dead at 85
Myrle Vokey, an educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to give people a sense of belonging, died on Saturday at the age of 85, after a road trip and a night out for his 58th wedding anniversary.
-
Trial begins for Newfoundland RCMP officer accused of assaulting unruly air passenger
A trial is underway for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to the airport in Stephenville, N.L.